Words of Hope: I Was a Roman Soldier

This past Sunday, our church had a play reenacting the trial, Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus. I had a small role, but it caused me to look at what happened in a unique way. After my character faded into the background, I stood afar off and took the rest of the play in. I was a Roman soldier.

I watched and thought about who all was in the crowd berating Jesus, and it hit me. The world is broken down by those in that crowd. And all Christians were once in one of those groups. The key words are “once were.”

Who made up the crowd? There were non-believers and others that gave up on Jesus when the road got too rough. He loved them, nonetheless. There were many who believed in many gods and many who believed in God but rejected Jesus. His closest friends were hiding somewhere, and there were those brutal men playing an active role in the Crucifixion, the Roman soldiers. They beat Him and nailed Him to the Cross. But love remained, even as He said, “It is finished.”

I looked at the Roman attire I was wearing and thought, “How appropriate the role was for me." You see, before accepting Christ in my heart, that was me. I may not have realized it, but I suited up every day fighting against God. The part I played came out in my actions.

No, I did not physically scourge the Savior or nail Him to that old, rugged Cross, but my past behavior makes me cringe. Spiritually, I was giving Him “40 stripes minus one” living the way I was. And I can almost hear the hammer driving the nails in when I see someone who I possibly led astray. Yeah, I was a Roman soldier. My Lord still loved me enough to die for me.

As the play drew to a close, I continued leaning against a large pine pondering how great a love God has for us all. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son….” It was strange, I felt sad, happy and so, so grateful all at the same time.

I’ll just say this, something stirred within me that I cannot explain. Perhaps it was truly realizing the gravity of those Roman moments in my life. Listen, I know my sins are forgiven, but what haunts me is how it affected others.

Pilate attempted to wash his hands of any accountability. It doesn’t work like that for he had the power to override. Only the shed Blood on the Cross can wash our misdeeds away. It did for this Roman soldier. History never says, but I pray Pilate saw the Truth afterwards.

I will end on this. After Jesus rose and later ascended, it was up to His followers to continue the work. It was said in Acts 17, they “turned the whole world upside down.” I like to reverse it. It was turned right side up.

For instance, I remember Paul being chained to a Roman soldier while under house arrest. By man’s law, Paul was the prisoner. I ask you, who was the one really in chains? This is what I mean. In the world’s eyes, one may look like they have it all, but without Jesus, they have nothing.

Back in the old days, I thought that way. Man, I had everything in the palm of my hand, and it did not matter what I did to succeed. I was so blind. Thank you, Jesus for turning my world right side up and forgiving this Roman soldier. Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.