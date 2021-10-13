Words of Hope: "I Yield"

I met an old friend for lunch a couple of weeks ago. Throughout the years, we have had many deep discussions. Both of us have propped each other up many times in this complicated walk called life. How fortunate it is having a person to turn to when problems arise. They are a Godsend.

He was facing some challenges this day and asking for advice. To be candid, it was a dilemma about politics and the church. It caught me off guard and I uneasily waded into the conversation.

You see, he and I are on opposite ends of the political spectrum. Though we differ on that front, I love him like a brother and always will. Our mutual respect for each other remains intact, no matter our party affiliations.

Matters of government are such hot-button issues these days and his situation was this. A few influential men, in church, publicly called out those that believe like my friend. He asked for my honest opinion. I told him, “That was wrong”.

As I looked into his hurting eyes, I got kind of angry and not at him. A couple of questions came to mind. Are we not divided enough as a nation? As Christians, our houses of worship should be simply that, about the worship of our Lord and Savior.