Words of Hope: Is something missing?

Jesus knew this, and the young man’s heart. In short, His answer to the question was, “Sell your earthly treasures, be charitable and you will have treasure in Heaven.” Then came the words, “Follow Me.”

Scripture tells us the young ruler hardly considered it. He became sorrowful and walked away. Suddenly, the cost of attaining eternal life did not add up in his mind and he walked away more troubled than before.

That leads to another question in my mind. Am I supposed to sell all I have and give it away? No, the gist of what Jesus was teaching here does not solely apply to money. It applies to anything in my life that I am in danger of putting ahead of Christ.

In my past, money was something I put first. Certain habits that were first also had to be destroyed. Anything that once controlled my heart and mind is what Jesus is alluding to here. He comes first. As for the rich young ruler, it was wealth. Like the young man in Scripture, I did not want to give up what I had for a long time. The Bible doesn’t say, but I hope he came around as well.