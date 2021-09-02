 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Words of Hope: Is something missing?
0 Comments
Words of Hope

Words of Hope: Is something missing?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This morning I skimmed over what I had in the bank and thought for a moment about the bills. I guess it is human nature to wish for another zero to be added, but God has blessed me more than I deserve.

I have a friend that won a thousand dollars on a scratch-off lottery ticket. He called to tell me about it. You know, his tone was not jubilant. He lamented the fact that it was not ten thousand or a million. He said, “Why couldn’t it have been more?” Satisfaction is often a tough nut to crack.

Then I recalled how so many have butchered and rearranged the old saying, “Money cannot buy happiness.” There are so many add-ons that continue, “Yes, but it can do this.”

Francis Bacon once wrote, “Money is a wonderful servant, but a terrible master.” Wise words.

I am sure many remember the story of the rich young ruler that came to Jesus and asked Him, “Master, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” Many sermons have been preached on this. I do not think I have ever heard anyone bring up the question of why he came to Jesus in the first place.

If anyone seemed to have it all, it was this young man. By his outward appearance, he lived the life most only dream of. But inwardly, something important was missing. He kind of reminds me of the rich, famous people that get lost in drugs and alcohol, and go through countless unfulfilling romances. Tragically, many overdose or commit suicide. No, fame and money does not guarantee true contentment.

Jesus knew this, and the young man’s heart. In short, His answer to the question was, “Sell your earthly treasures, be charitable and you will have treasure in Heaven.” Then came the words, “Follow Me.”

Scripture tells us the young ruler hardly considered it. He became sorrowful and walked away. Suddenly, the cost of attaining eternal life did not add up in his mind and he walked away more troubled than before.

That leads to another question in my mind. Am I supposed to sell all I have and give it away? No, the gist of what Jesus was teaching here does not solely apply to money. It applies to anything in my life that I am in danger of putting ahead of Christ.

In my past, money was something I put first. Certain habits that were first also had to be destroyed. Anything that once controlled my heart and mind is what Jesus is alluding to here. He comes first. As for the rich young ruler, it was wealth. Like the young man in Scripture, I did not want to give up what I had for a long time. The Bible doesn’t say, but I hope he came around as well.

You know, the memory of my very poor grandmother comes to mind. She had no car, dined on pinto beans and cornbread much of the time, and washed her clothes on a back porch before hanging them on a line. But she followed Jesus, found profound contentment, and is with Him now. You cannot put a price on that.

It is true, I still catch myself equating happiness through the snapshot of others more successful than me. The thought is only for a moment because I think about the rich young ruler. Is something missing in your life? Push the world out and let Jesus in. Think about it.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Let's take it back to 1956

By design, it’s rare inside the House of Adams for any day to be part of any 21st Century year, especially this’un, 2021 (twenty, twenty-one) …

Columnists

Words of Hope: Thank you

Friends, neighbors and schoolmates come and go in life. Often, they move away, and their memories seem to grow dimmer with time. I guess that …

Columnists

A homage to the King

This one’s for Mary Ann, who tomorrow, for the 44th year since Aug. 16, 1977, will mourn the rumored death of Elvis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert