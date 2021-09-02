Words of Hope: Is something missing?

This morning I skimmed over what I had in the bank and thought for a moment about the bills. I guess it is human nature to wish for another zero to be added, but God has blessed me more than I deserve.
I have a friend that won a thousand dollars on a scratch-off lottery ticket. He called to tell me about it. You know, his tone was not jubilant. He lamented the fact that it was not ten thousand or a million. He said, “Why couldn’t it have been more?” Satisfaction is often a tough nut to crack.
Then I recalled how so many have butchered and rearranged the old saying, “Money cannot buy happiness.” There are so many add-ons that continue, “Yes, but it can do this.”
Francis Bacon once wrote, “Money is a wonderful servant, but a terrible master.” Wise words.
I am sure many remember the story of the rich young ruler that came to Jesus and asked Him, “Master, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” Many sermons have been preached on this. I do not think I have ever heard anyone bring up the question of why he came to Jesus in the first place.
If anyone seemed to have it all, it was this young man. By his outward appearance, he lived the life most only dream of. But inwardly, something important was missing. He kind of reminds me of the rich, famous people that get lost in drugs and alcohol, and go through countless unfulfilling romances. Tragically, many overdose or commit suicide. No, fame and money does not guarantee true contentment.
Jesus knew this, and the young man’s heart. In short, His answer to the question was, “Sell your earthly treasures, be charitable and you will have treasure in Heaven.” Then came the words, “Follow Me.”
Scripture tells us the young ruler hardly considered it. He became sorrowful and walked away. Suddenly, the cost of attaining eternal life did not add up in his mind and he walked away more troubled than before.
That leads to another question in my mind. Am I supposed to sell all I have and give it away? No, the gist of what Jesus was teaching here does not solely apply to money. It applies to anything in my life that I am in danger of putting ahead of Christ.
In my past, money was something I put first. Certain habits that were first also had to be destroyed. Anything that once controlled my heart and mind is what Jesus is alluding to here. He comes first. As for the rich young ruler, it was wealth. Like the young man in Scripture, I did not want to give up what I had for a long time. The Bible doesn’t say, but I hope he came around as well.
You know, the memory of my very poor grandmother comes to mind. She had no car, dined on pinto beans and cornbread much of the time, and washed her clothes on a back porch before hanging them on a line. But she followed Jesus, found profound contentment, and is with Him now. You cannot put a price on that.