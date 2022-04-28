Words of Hope: It is OK

Every morning, my “old man stumble” heads down the hall; it is kind of pitiful. With each step, the various pains and abnormal popping sounds remind me of my age. But that is OK, I woke up once more and I thank God for a new day. It truly is a blessing.

I then come to the mirror and wash my face, this too reminding me of the toll time has taken on me. The man I see has wrinkles, gray hair and not much of that. I smile to myself thinking, “Where did the young man go?” But that is OK, though I cannot wash the lines and wrinkles away, in Jesus I am new and wrinkle-free inside. Besides, when I was young, I was lost in sin. It is better to be old and saved than young and lost.

In fact, I get goose bumps sometimes thinking of where God brought me from. No, I am far from perfect. Stupid thoughts still pop in my head for no apparent reason. I still complain too much and get angry for the wrong reasons. I feel so unworthy of God’s grace at times. But that is OK, if I stop long enough, I realize I am a child of the Most High and He loves me.

Then there are the days when I talk to the ones I ran with in the past. Many have changed; many have not. It is awkward for those still in the world. They often let loose with a cuss word or bring up something from the past, and then feel kind of sheepish. But that is OK. That Mike doesn’t live here anymore. Perhaps a seed is planted.

So, who am I talking to here? I am writing for all those who have given their hearts to Christ. Be prepared for all the snares the devil will lay to create doubt about one’s salvation. We all have a past, some worse than others. Yes, I am pointing at myself. Do not feel unworthy, born again is just what it says. And if one is a new Christian, do not expect the world to be convinced of your true faith overnight. Just as time wears our bodies down, it takes time to wear down the memories of our past lives. Don’t be discouraged by what man thinks. It is OK. God knows the heart.

The best advice I can give is to keep pressing on, striving to “go and sin no more,” as Jesus said on many occasions. Do the best you can and keep walking with Him. One more thing, use the past as fuel to stay on fire for Christ and as a caution light for the future temptations that will come.

As for me, I hearken to a line from a song by Casting Crowns that went, “I can’t bear to see the man I’ve been, come rising up in me again.” Big Daddy Weave sang it this way, “The old man is long dead and gone, I’ve been redeemed.”

Listen, living like Christ is a daily battle. Circumstances will make their way into our lives that create doubt and hopelessness. Doubt and hopelessness are faith-killers. But it is OK. Be still long enough to remember you are a child of God. Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.