Words of Hope: Jesus Is Enough

I write today about a problem that affects so many in our country— addictions. First off, all of us struggle with something, and each of us have personal demons that we battle. Though there are countless personal struggles, the focus today will be on drugs. It is what comes to mind most quickly when the word addiction is mentioned.

Bad choices have consequences, I am living proof of that. It has been that way since the Garden of Eden. Satan has always zeroed in on our weaknesses, but this got me thinking. It is true, he is a wolf among lambs in this world today, but he gets too much credit sometimes. So many are searching for the wrong things to get them through the day, it makes his job easier.

Tragically, a young man was taken from us recently by the scourge of drugs. This epidemic is decimating our friends, neighbors, families and perhaps, you. I say this, not with pride, but with much regret, that I am a reluctant expert in this field. I give God all the praise and glory for rescuing me from the personal and literal prison I was in.

Jesus went to the Cross and hung painfully between Heaven and earth for the likes of me. I accepted Him and clung to Him in the hardest of times. Christ forgave me and carried me through. But one problem I had for a long time was forgiving myself. This was another play by the enemy to torment me. Friends, forgive yourself if changed. Jesus is enough.

Like me, one may have done a lot of damage, especially towards family and loved ones. No, those acts can’t be taken back. So, what can old sinners do for a debt that cannot be repaid? Allow God to use your faulty and often wicked past to guide others navigating the same addictive trails. Former addicts can look inside and understand what other addicts are going through. By the way, self-condemnation tends to fade when helping others.

I have seen many miracles of change the last several years. I have witnessed faces once worn down by hopelessness, faces pitted by the ravages of drugs, faces saddened by the thoughts of what they have given up for their next fix. I saw them, by God’s grace, miraculously transform into some of the hardest workers for Him. The key is desiring to change, and it will open the door to the Lord helping you.

So many pray that God will take away their addictions, and sometimes He does, but many times He does not. Why? The Lord wants us to choose life, choose Him over what our flesh desires. One addict told me, “Man, I wanted the drugs so bad. I had to really hate them before I put them down.”

Another I talked to said, “I have done this for so long it seems normal. I have to change my bad habits to good ones.” These are their words and are merely a glimpse of the internal war they fight every day. If you’ve never been involved with drugs, it is so hard to put yourself in their shoes, much less walk that difficult mile in them.

One can look from the outside and point, asking, “How can they let this addiction take over their lives? How can they do such despicable things to others and live with themselves?”

You see, it is the drugs that make them forget their misdeeds and problems. When family and friends turn away, drugs become the “one they turn to.” This is how true drug addictions are born. The best way I can put it is how another addict related his story to me. I remember telling him it was a daily fight for me. He told me, “Daily hell, I fight this every hour, sometimes every minute.”

Drugs are that strong, and so many give in, give up and lose hope. Sadly, another addict I knew is no longer with us. He told me, “I’m just gonna ride this train on out.” And he did.

It takes courage to overcome. It takes bundling up that anger and unforgiveness and using them as fuel to fight for freedom. Unfortunately, many refuse to endure the suffering that will come. I have so much respect for those who have conquered their addictions. A curse can be turned into blessing to others. God’s ripple effect can go on and on. Be that willing vessel.

What can happen? Reaching out to others can help them create good habits, help them learn to hate the drugs, and give hope to those who are in a war, not daily, but every minute. Somehow, we must bring Jesus into their lives, so they choose life and not ride that “train on out” to death. Jesus is enough. Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.