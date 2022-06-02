Words of Hope: Lean on Me

It has been a week since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. I find it hard to grasp the evil that led that young man, a child himself, to go into an elementary school classroom and gun down the most innocent of the innocent. This is a tough article to write. Words of hope seem like a Band-aid on a gaping wound.

I think of myself at the age of the victims, looking forward to summer vacation and being a kid. How quickly their youthful joy and dreams turned to terror and death. It literally turns my stomach.

I think about the parents who will never have the opportunity to watch their little ones grow up. And what of the young survivors who witnessed it all? In the Bible, Paul talks of not giving up and running the race set before us. Many hurdles and obstacles lie ahead for these parents and children.

I think about the two teachers, helpless to stop the senseless massacre, doing what they could. I wonder what I would have done. Those were their children too. God bless them.

I think about the ones closest to the shooter who may have missed some red flags. They may wonder, “Could we have prevented this?" And what of the one who left the back door propped open? Would that have stopped him? I am sure these thoughts will haunt them for a long time. It would me.

This is not a new thing; it has been going on since the beginning. Every day around the world, children are being abused, used in the vilest forms of sex trafficking and are being murdered. With the proliferation of social media, it is out in the open. The worst of the worst is broadcast to the uttermost ends of the earth, all just a click away.

So, how does one keep the faith and move on with life? Slowly. Phil McGraw once said, “Life’s a marathon, not a sprint.” What counts is the ability to overcome tragedies over the long haul and continue moving forward with sanity and faith intact.

There is an old saying, “Prepare yourself for the uncertainty of tomorrow.” As a Christian, I look to Jesus for strength when “uncertainty” comes to pass in such a gut-wrenching fashion. Many will take what I am about to write the wrong way. That’s OK, it is what I believe.

I can truthfully say I am praying for the victims and families. I can also truthfully say that those children and teachers are in “a better place.” But for now, those involved need more than wise words from Scripture and prayer. Honestly, they may get tired of hearing about prayer and Heaven. They may blame God.

It takes time, marathon time. They miss their children, and it is a physical pain. Are prayer and wisdom from the Bible useful? Absolutely, but those who lost loved ones need time to process what happened. More importantly, they need physical support from loved ones and friends.

Bill Withers once sang, “Lean on me, when you’re not strong, and I’ll be your hand, I’ll help you carry on.”

What am I saying? Later on, they will appreciate the prayers and come to understand their loved ones are in a better place. They will also come to see that Jesus is the One they leaned on, took them by the hand, and helped them carry on. It takes time.

So, I will continue to pray for all Uvalde. I am asking God to surround the victim’s families and the surviving children with kinfolk, neighbors and church members for support. And I pray they realize that Jesus is close by, saying, “Lean On Me.”

Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.