Words of Hope: Life after Failure

Nobody loves a comeback story more than me. The mirror reminds me of a good one every day. I bumped into an old friend a while back, one I haven’t seen in 10 or 15 years. He was in a bad place the last time we talked.

You see, he had battled substance abuse and alcohol for as long as I can remember. We hung out together decades ago, mostly on the ballfields around the Tennessee area. I had a very close up account of his life back then.

He came from a very well-to-do family, yet he initially hid his addictions well. It started out with drinking and cocaine. It was a daily thing, but most of the time, one could not tell. For a while. He later transitioned to meth and began to miss work and job assignments.

The snowball effect began. The business that was passed on to him began to suffer. His father was not too pleased, and he felt guilty about letting his family down. I guess he did.

Like most addictions, the guilt began to pile up in his mind and feelings of worthlessness consumed him. He began to spend heavily and search for the only thing that would make him “feel better." The drugs.

It was then his parents realized what was going on with their son. He was fortunate in one respect: they had the money to send him to every rehab in the South. One was even out of the country. Each time, he would return home and be “normal” for a short time. Relapse quickly followed.

Now my addictions were on the opposite spectrum from his, but anything evil that controls us is the same. One of the last times I saw him, he remarked, “Mike, how did you get your life straightened out.”

I said, “Friend, the only thing that saved me was giving my life and my weaknesses to Jesus.”

I went on, “Rehab facilities do good work, but you need something stronger than the drugs. Please find a faith-based program and give it all to Him.”

Long story short, he did. Today he is serving God and I praise the Lord for this. He is active in a large church in Chattanooga, funding missions and performing much charitable work as well. There is life after failure.

The world needs to know this. The world needs to pay attention to the ones who have overcome. We, as the church body, should welcome the born-again survivors in and use them. I have said it before, the Lord takes imperfect people and uses their failures to help others that are failing.

Unfortunately, for every comeback story, there is probably 10 times more that fall back on the crutch of drugs and alcohol instead of the crutch of the Cross.

It is up to the Christians to stand in the gap and be the examples. As a good friend of mine likes to say, “Jesus saves lives, one man at a time.”

All we need to do is look to the Bible. It is full of flawed people and comeback stories. And if you really study those individuals in Scripture, you will find the beauty of what God does.

He took those that ran from Him, those who persecuted His people, those that denied Him, and used them to greatly increase His Kingdom. Jesus once told His Disciples, “With God, all things are possible.” There is life after failure.

Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.