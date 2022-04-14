Words of Hope: May His Blood Be Upon Us

This may be the most treasured time of year if one is a Christian. This has me thinking long and hard about the final week of Christ’s earthly life. I always do during this season, but this year, it is a little different. The Lord showed me some things I had never seen before.

I really examined everything that Jesus did, from riding in on the donkey to the glorious Resurrection that was to come. The question came to mind, “What was on His mind that week?" Jesus knew what lay ahead.

Yes, Jesus saw the future, weeping before entering Jerusalem. He cried for the religious leaders and most of His fellow Jews who would not accept the Truth of who He was. I imagine He cried for His family and close friends who would be left behind for now. Perhaps, He saw a vision of the destruction of the temple in 70 A.D. He may have wept at the betrayal to come. Those cheering Him into the city were soon to abandon Him; even crying, “Crucify Him." Jesus wept.

His final week, what did Jesus do? These are a few of the things Christ left us to think about. Many forget the first thing Jesus did was curse the fruitless fig tree. Simply put, He was hungry and boy, did it look like it should have fruit.

This was symbolic then of the Jews, God’s people, who missed His Son’s Messianic arrival. Today, it’s the Christians who look good, play the part, but bear no fruit. The fig tree withered up and died. A stern warning that Christians should bear fruit.

Jesus then turned over the tables of the moneychangers, angry that the house of God was so disrespected. (I wonder what He thinks about many of our churches today.)

Before the Passover Supper, He washes the Disciples feet. Yes, even the feet of the traitor, Judas. “He came to serve and not be served.” (Matthew 20:28). What an example of leadership. That verse went on to say, “And give His life as a ransom for many.”

Then came the Last Supper. “He took the bread and said, this is my body, broken for you. Eat. And He took the cup and said, this is my blood, shed for the remission of sins. Drink." This became the pattern for our Holy Communion.

Jesus later asked Peter, James and John to pray with Him in the Garden of Gethsemane. They fell asleep on Him three times. How many of us have fallen asleep on Jesus? I have. But thankfully, our Lord is forgiving. Jesus said in Matthew 26:41, “Watch and pray, that ye enter not into temptation: the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak." What a lesson on prayer.

Jesus was soon captured, and the Bible tells us, “All the disciples forsook him, and fled.” When hard times come, when life deals you blow after blow, do you stay with Jesus, or do you forsake Him and search for something else?

That brings me to the crowd that cheered and celebrated while following Jesus into Jerusalem. As Jesus was taken and scourged, they faded into the background with the Disciples. And as the so-called trial of Jesus continued, Pilate nor the Jewish leaders wanted His blood on their hands. How convenient.

The crowd, those who had once shouted, “Hosanna (save us now), hosanna” were offered the opportunity of freeing either the robber, Barabbus, or Jesus, charged with blasphemy. Their hopes of a conquering Messiah were dashed, but that was not the only reason they forsook Jesus.

Keep in mind the Pharisees assuredly reminded them of how God would look on their choice. They probably warned them with this question, “Would you rather condemn a robber, or a blasphemer?" I think this a major reason for setting Barabbus free.

Then, I thought on this. The common people made an oath, crying out, “May His blood be on us, and on our children.” What a horrible thing to utter. They must have been instantly condemned to Hell. Not so fast.

Friends, Jesus went all the way to the Cross for those Roman soldiers who beat and mocked Him. He went to the Cross for the very Jewish leaders who had came up with the “death plot.” He went to the Cross for those that spoke the heinous oath.

But this is how God works. He took the curse of their oath and reversed it. He loved them so much that He gave His only begotten Son and made His Blood shed on that rugged Cross essential for salvation.

We all have the choice to believe or not. Jesus died for us all and He rose again for us. I believe it with all my heart. And Christians, are you a good-looking fig tree that has no fruit? I hope not. We should all be grateful for that oath. May His Blood be upon us and our children. Yes, please. Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.