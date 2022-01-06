Words of Hope: Morning Thoughts

I walked outside long before daylight this morning, cup of coffee in hand. The peace and silence of the pre-dawn hours are always spiritual bread for my mind and soul. This frigid morning, there was a bonus, a stunningly clear sky.

An old writer from hundreds of years ago described it like this, “Tis like the hammer of God has pounded sparkling nails in the ceiling of Heaven.” I cannot remember the author but have never forgotten the line.

I sat down on the porch steps, admiring God’s handiwork. Then I smiled, recalling the many nights of my youth lying down in the neighbor’s pasture looking up in awe. Often, I was joined by friends, arms behind our heads, in a rare moment of quietness when together.

On those very cold nights, the stars did indeed seem to twinkle. Each of us in our own way understood that we were gazing at something great and mysterious, something only God could have created. Youth departs too soon. We all have gone our separate ways, and I wonder if they ever think about those idyllic childhood memories? I hope so.