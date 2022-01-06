Words of Hope: Morning Thoughts

I walked outside long before daylight this morning, cup of coffee in hand. The peace and silence of the pre-dawn hours are always spiritual bread for my mind and soul. This frigid morning, there was a bonus, a stunningly clear sky.
An old writer from hundreds of years ago described it like this, “Tis like the hammer of God has pounded sparkling nails in the ceiling of Heaven.” I cannot remember the author but have never forgotten the line.
I sat down on the porch steps, admiring God’s handiwork. Then I smiled, recalling the many nights of my youth lying down in the neighbor’s pasture looking up in awe. Often, I was joined by friends, arms behind our heads, in a rare moment of quietness when together.
On those very cold nights, the stars did indeed seem to twinkle. Each of us in our own way understood that we were gazing at something great and mysterious, something only God could have created. Youth departs too soon. We all have gone our separate ways, and I wonder if they ever think about those idyllic childhood memories? I hope so.
I took a sip of coffee and thought about the questions I had as a child. How far away are the stars? What is behind them? Heaven? Even then, I kind of got uncomfortable trying to wrap my head around “What is on the other side?” and “Where does it all end?”
Thoughts kept coming. I still feel so infinitely small when I think about infinity, either regarding time or distance. My childhood questions still haunt me. Astronomy has come a long way attempting to explain the creation and future end to the sky I was looking at. It’s not enough nor will it ever be.
Even with the creation of the new Webb Telescope, astronomers will still be like me and my friends lying in that field. They will come to the realization one day that something far greater is up there, out of sight and unexplainable, yet in plain view.
Most scientists fall away from belief in God when fact takes a backseat to faith. Me, I believe in science and God. The pursuit of knowledge is finding facts through faith anyway. I am not diminishing science, but rest assured, I believe in a Creator.
I finished my coffee and laid my cup down. I stared upwards once again and said, “Lord, I have no idea how this Universe was brought into being. I only know that You were behind it”.
Before going back inside, I thought about Hebrews 11:6, where it says, “Without faith, there is no pleasing God.”
I thought about the rest of the verse, “He that cometh to God must believe that He is.” So, without faith, it is also impossible to truly believe.
And then, the rest of the verse really had me pause on the steps. “He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.” Those words spoke to my heart. If I diligently seek Him, I will be rewarded by the faith required to please Him and to believe in Him. And that, friends, gives me peace. Infinity is not so uncomfortable anymore.
I closed the door pondering these things. I still am as I write this. You see, those long-ago days lying in the pasture, I was desperately seeking Him. I simply did not know it. Morning thoughts to think about.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.