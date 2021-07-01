Words of Hope: My true Independence Day

This is what I am getting at. I knew who Jesus was in those days, but I did not really “know” Him. The Lord patiently watched me mess up until He had seen enough. One night, I found myself on another concrete floor, lying in a broken heap with nowhere to look but up.

It may not make sense, but in that small cell, I called upon the name of Jesus and found freedom. Though locked in a 6 x 8 room, I was free. That was my true Independence Day. His Precious Blood covered all the sinful footprints I had ever made. He painted me right out of that corner!

I have said it before, I would not change those years that followed if I could. You see, one does not have to go to prison to be in prison. That is what Jesus meant when He said in John 8:36, “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”

I was no longer trapped in a corner of depression, a corner of doubt, a corner of addiction, a corner of desperately searching for happiness. I found an inner peace I never had. I found joy, something that warms the body, mind and soul from the inside out. That joy comes from Christ.

Often, God will lead you to the shore of the Red Sea with no possible way of escape except by trusting Him. Call upon the name of the Lord and watch how quickly the way of freedom will open.