Words of Hope: My true Independence Day

Independence Day 2021 is drawing nigh as I write this. My mind drifts back to a little yarn mill where I was employed in the early 80’s. I was working with maintenance during the July 4th shutdown. It is strange how certain memories stand out from unremarkable events. I recall the line spoken by a coworker like he said it an hour ago.
The job that day was to put a concrete preservative on the factory floors. There were six of us wielding homemade mops that were four feet across while a seventh man serpentined across the floor with hand trucks and 55-gallon drums of the liquid. We followed, trying to keep up.
It was a hot job, but we were all young and up to the task. We were also playful. Nearing the final corner beside the dock doors, we decided to paint the last man in a corner. Our group propped up on our mops, waiting for him to notice.
You know, I can still see his face as he turned and saw us laughing while standing in the only dry spot left. But what is chiseled in stone is his response. He did not get mad, nor did he panic. He calmly finished his corner and backed out, mopping away his footprints as he went.
He laughed and said, “I’m gonna paint myself right out of this picture.”
Those are priceless and deep words, at least to me. There are so many times in my past that I painted myself into a corner doing things I should not have, seemingly with no escape. Boy, I made a mess of things along the way. Yes, quite often, I wish I could have painted myself right out of the picture.
This is what I am getting at. I knew who Jesus was in those days, but I did not really “know” Him. The Lord patiently watched me mess up until He had seen enough. One night, I found myself on another concrete floor, lying in a broken heap with nowhere to look but up.
It may not make sense, but in that small cell, I called upon the name of Jesus and found freedom. Though locked in a 6 x 8 room, I was free. That was my true Independence Day. His Precious Blood covered all the sinful footprints I had ever made. He painted me right out of that corner!
I have said it before, I would not change those years that followed if I could. You see, one does not have to go to prison to be in prison. That is what Jesus meant when He said in John 8:36, “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”
I was no longer trapped in a corner of depression, a corner of doubt, a corner of addiction, a corner of desperately searching for happiness. I found an inner peace I never had. I found joy, something that warms the body, mind and soul from the inside out. That joy comes from Christ.
Often, God will lead you to the shore of the Red Sea with no possible way of escape except by trusting Him. Call upon the name of the Lord and watch how quickly the way of freedom will open.
No, I don’t remember the fellow’s name we had fun with that hot, July afternoon. But I have thought about that day and his words many times since. “I’m gonna paint myself right out of this picture.”
Are you painted in a corner today? Have you messed up? Do you feel trapped? There is One that can provide true freedom. Call on Jesus and discover your personal Independence Day. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.