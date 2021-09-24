Words of Hope: "Only God"

The years add up so quickly in life. And as they continue to pile, I am so blessed to still be here. Often, I look back to the moments where I am certain the Lord intervened on my behalf. I guess we all have our stories where coincidence fades into this fact, “Only God”.

One thing unique about getting “long in the tooth”, is this. Growing older, I find myself doing more sitting and thinking about the people and events that influenced my life. Everything I have ever done is stored somewhere in a filing cabinet in the back of my mind. The irony is this— though I reminisce more, there is more difficulty retrieving the information.

We truly are a part of all that we have met and done. These past few years, I have talked with old friends who brought to my mind memories long buried. And it works vice-versa. I recalled past actions and remarks they had forgotten. Strange how it works.

Some are no longer here. The path of COVID has been one of prolific destruction. I have lost some good friends these past 19 months. Others are fighting for their lives as I write this. I pray for them from the bottom of my heart. The doctors and nurses are amazing, but I am hopeful of an “only God” moment.