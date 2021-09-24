Words of Hope: "Only God"

The years add up so quickly in life. And as they continue to pile, I am so blessed to still be here. Often, I look back to the moments where I am certain the Lord intervened on my behalf. I guess we all have our stories where coincidence fades into this fact, “Only God”.
One thing unique about getting “long in the tooth”, is this. Growing older, I find myself doing more sitting and thinking about the people and events that influenced my life. Everything I have ever done is stored somewhere in a filing cabinet in the back of my mind. The irony is this— though I reminisce more, there is more difficulty retrieving the information.
We truly are a part of all that we have met and done. These past few years, I have talked with old friends who brought to my mind memories long buried. And it works vice-versa. I recalled past actions and remarks they had forgotten. Strange how it works.
Some are no longer here. The path of COVID has been one of prolific destruction. I have lost some good friends these past 19 months. Others are fighting for their lives as I write this. I pray for them from the bottom of my heart. The doctors and nurses are amazing, but I am hopeful of an “only God” moment.
As a young man, I used to wonder why my older kinfolk were going to the doctor so frequently. It also seemed they were attending a funeral every month or so. Aging has opened my eyes. Now I know.
Getting back to hope, never lose it. It can take a person beyond normal healing capabilities. In fact, that is what prayer is, hope the Lord will reach down and change circumstances. Believe as you will, He listens. He also answers in His own way.
Contrary to the teaching of some modern ministers, the “name it and claim it” doctrine falls apart when the will of God differs from theirs. The hard part is pressing on and keeping the faith when I do not get the answer I desire. Nevertheless, I will trust in Jesus and continue running the race.
I remember a story of a young mother having a difficult pregnancy. The doctors told her that her unborn son was a “tumor” that needed to be removed. In other words, abort him. They told her both would probably perish if she had him.
But she trusted God and kept the baby. When born, the placenta was not even attached, thus he was deprived of nourishment. The medical staff called it a miracle when he came out healthy. By the way, the infant’s name was Tim Tebow. You may have heard of him. Only God.
There was another pregnant mother in the early 60’s in a similar situation; except this was one of physical abuse. She decided to abort the baby, not wanting to bring it into such a cruel situation. So, she visited a backroom “doctor” for the procedure. It too, was a boy. He also survived.