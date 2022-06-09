Words of Hope: Peace, Be Still

It is that time of year where one minute, the day is sunny and beautiful, and then over the horizon black clouds, wind and rain ride in. One such summer storm came through unexpectedly yesterday. Like many, hit and miss damage followed as well.

This morning, I got up before daylight to meditate and commune with the Lord. Thunder and little flashes of lightning disturbed the quiet and darkness, telling me the storm was still out there. A line from an old Bob Seger song came to mind: “How far off I sat and wondered.”

I smiled, remembering an old saying. Where I heard it is long forgotten. It goes, “After the lightning strikes, count the seconds until the thunder is heard. Each second supposedly represents a mile, a rough estimate of how far away the lightning is.” Turns out, five miles and getting closer.

It was both beautiful and kind of frightening at the same time. Somewhere in the darkened world, the brunt of the storm was raging. I thought about how it was like life, hit and miss. Storms are out there, and they can appear out of nowhere. No one is immune.

As all this was going through my mind, I began to think about the growing prayer list at church, the many prayer requests on Facebook. So many are going through the brunt of the storm. And with the lightning flashing and thunder rumbling, I recalled the words of Jesus, “Peace, be still.”

Christ did calm the seas for His Disciples. But one must also understand these three words are meant to soothe our minds and fears spiritually. Often, it is meant to get us through the storms, through the lightning and rain. We are meant to ride it out with faith, trusting in His way and will.

I then noticed that the daylight was quickly overtaking the darkness. Funny, though the danger remained out there, it was a little less frightening now, less mysterious. It could be that the light reminded me of the true Light come into the world. Therein lies the key.

I wish everyone could find the inner peace and strength to make it through the storms. Do I worry? Am I afraid at times? You better believe it. Listen, it is not a sin to worry or to be afraid. Don’t let anyone guilt you in this way. It is normal human nature. The sin comes when worry or fear takes over our minds and we lose confidence in God.

Leaving the porch and heading inside, I looked up and thanked Him for listening to little old me, for changing little old me, for giving me the strength to continue this journey of life as the hit and miss storms rage all around. In my heart, I heard, “Peace be still.” Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.