Words of Hope: Picking Rocks

It has been many years since I used to traipse the woods and hills in our little county. As a young man I remember walking through a huge pine forest and coming across a very long row of rocks, thousands of them.

They were piled in a pyramid fashion that ran for at least a hundred yards. In my youthful mind, I thought I had stumbled across some giant Cherokee burial ground. Now, I have always been a country boy, but raised in mill villages. It was years later before I discovered what I had found.

True enough, we always had a small garden. And after Papa paid the “tractor man” for the spring tilling, I remember me and him going through it for rocks. We tossed those fist-sized or better in the old wheelbarrow, dumping them in a gully not far away. There wasn’t that many.

Fast forward 25 years. I bought an old farm place, one of the original “160 acre” giveaways from the 1866 Southern Homestead Act. The property had recently been pulp-wooded and an older neighbor and I were scouting the area for future creation of pastureland.

Well, lo and behold, after stomping through a wall of briars, we came upon a similar long pile of rocks. I just asked him, “Do you know what this is”?

He knew exactly what this was. At some time in the past, this had been farmland and it was a yearly ritual to clear the rocks away after tilling. The size of the field equated to the length of the row of rocks.

I was impressed, thinking, “Man, this one was longer than the one I had discovered as a kid.”

It was then that I realized how hard the early settlers of this county had it come planting season. There was no “tractor man” back then. It was leather reins and a mule and plow all the way. And I thought about the thousands upon thousands of rocks carried to the foot of the ridge. What a difficult life.

As I write this, my past crosses my mind. My former life was the rocky, untilled field. It was growing wild, producing a whole lot of corrupt fruit and thorny bushes. Then, Christ changed me. The hard soil that had compacted around my heart was broken up, revealing all the stones of sin underneath.

He broke up the ground, but it was up to me to get rid of the rocks. Boy, did I have a lot of them. All the stones of selfishness, unfaithfulness and addictions were tossed to the side. There were many more. I will merely say that I piled up a row of sinful rocks that rivaled those that bordered the old farmland.

But you know what? I felt good and I felt cleansed. I was now ready to plant and produce something beneficial to the world. That is what my Jesus can do.

Here is something interesting. Each year, new rocks are pushed to the surface through temperatures and frost. Having a garden always entails the yearly removal of rocks. It is the same with the Christian life, except it is a daily chore.

Rocks of temptation, doubt and trials come at me regularly. The ability to face them and remove them is up to me. Once removed, why would I want them back? My old life is a lifetime away, but the enemy still works to cause me to fail. What do I do?

I remind myself of the stone piles I encountered. I think of the effort from a few unknown, early settlers getting the soil ready. After lugging the stones away, it makes no sense to throw them back in the field. Wise words to remember when life tempts me. Picking rocks. Think about it.

May the Lord bless you and keep you another week beloved. Amen.