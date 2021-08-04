Words of Hope: Plant a tree

Or metaphorically, I can plant a tree. Though I may not live long enough to see the shade it provides for others, I will have the satisfaction of leaving behind something beneficial to others.

Think about it this way. God once told David he would not be allowed to build the temple. That was one of David’s greatest desires. Did he pout? No, he went to work gathering the materials necessary for his son, Solomon, to do the actual construction. David knew he would never see the finished product, but he did his part. He planted a tree.

Moses led the Israelites through the desert for 40 years, heading to the Promised Land. Before the journey was over, the Lord plainly told Moses that he would not get to cross over. Did Moses pout? No, he continued leading them, aware that he would never set foot there in this life. He died on the hill overlooking the Jordan River and Joshua led them across. But Moses planted the tree.

This is what I am getting at. There is so much I could have done in this life. Growing old means there is not enough time to accomplish all the dreams I once had. I can pout about the time I wasted. I can worry about what I should have done. Or I can choose to serve God until He calls me home.