Words of Hope: Plant a tree

While riding through the old neighborhood of my youth, I noticed a tree crew taking down a mammoth oak. Those streets there were once lined with them. Few remain. Time had taken its toll on the oaks, and many were removed in the name of progress. There were once two memorable ones in my grandmother’s yard.
Growing up, I spent countless hours playing underneath the canopy of limbs. My little “army men” fought many a battle between the gnarly roots and the ditch of one, and the dirt was shiny and smooth below the homemade swing that dangled down from the other.
I remember the day they were cut down. I pouted. I was too young to understand that trees and powerlines do not mix. I had no idea the limbs could scrape a roof and damage it; however, I was old enough to realize it would never be the same.
I always wondered why my grandmother did not complain. She obviously enjoyed the shade. You see, children find it hard to comprehend growing older and weakness. Looking back now, I see she was probably relieved there would be no more mountains of leaves to rake and burn.
Now, the years are catching up to me as I near retirement. As I drove past the bucket truck and equipment, a thought hit me. Life has come almost full circle. What could I do before being felled by the inevitable axe of death?
I admit to wasting the better part of my life, but what can I do in the time I have left? I can be like the child that once pouted when his playground was drastically changed.
Or metaphorically, I can plant a tree. Though I may not live long enough to see the shade it provides for others, I will have the satisfaction of leaving behind something beneficial to others.
Think about it this way. God once told David he would not be allowed to build the temple. That was one of David’s greatest desires. Did he pout? No, he went to work gathering the materials necessary for his son, Solomon, to do the actual construction. David knew he would never see the finished product, but he did his part. He planted a tree.
Moses led the Israelites through the desert for 40 years, heading to the Promised Land. Before the journey was over, the Lord plainly told Moses that he would not get to cross over. Did Moses pout? No, he continued leading them, aware that he would never set foot there in this life. He died on the hill overlooking the Jordan River and Joshua led them across. But Moses planted the tree.
This is what I am getting at. There is so much I could have done in this life. Growing old means there is not enough time to accomplish all the dreams I once had. I can pout about the time I wasted. I can worry about what I should have done. Or I can choose to serve God until He calls me home.
It is not all about me or any true Christian. All followers of Jesus can plant an oak tree of faith where others can one day sit under. We are living in some awful hot times and getting hotter. Relief from the heat of this world comes from the shade of Christ.
It is no sin to look in the rearview mirror of our pasts. What God desires is looking ahead, far down the road. What do we do, unaware of how many miles left “to go before we sleep,” as Frost once penned?
I think I will plant a tree. How about you?
