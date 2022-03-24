Words of Hope: Playing Chase

I was taking a break at the park recently, and I noticed several young kids running and laughing. They were playing tag, a game that children have probably played since the beginning. Of course, my mind then drifted back half a century. In my day, we simply called it “chase.”

Around evening, we neighborhood kids would often gather around for games. While it was still light, the call would go out, “Let’s play chase.” And as the sun crept down the ridge, the other mainstay game usually began, “hide and seek.” It was always better in the dark.

When the streetlights came on, several of the youngsters peeled away and headed home. There were a few of us lucky ones allowed to continue playing. For a while. For me, I watched for the porchlight to come on. That was the signal.

Being a little rebel many times, I “pretended” not to notice. Then came warning number two, the flashing porchlight. Mama would flick it on and off like a strobe light. And woe be to me if I neglected to burn a trail home.

Next came the calling of my name, and that told me I had broken our agreement. Let me just say, there was a penalty to be paid when I got home. I can only recall a few times when I let it go that far. I remember thinking to myself, “I cannot wait to grow up and stay out as long as I want.”

Oh, the irony of life. As I continued to watch the children playing in the park, I thought, “Boy, they have it made and don’t know it.”

That sand in life’s hourglass flows to the bottom so rapidly. I returned to work, but my mind kept returning to what I had seen and the games of my youth. Then it hit me. The Lord has a way of making a connection.

You see, I had played the same games with God. I ran and hid from Him, staying out way too long. I had gotten my childhood wish and played in the dark for decades. Could He not catch me? Of course. Could I really hide from Him? Not a chance.

The wonderful thing about God is patience. Like my childhood warnings, He never turned off the porchlight. Over the years, He would often send signals my way that He was waiting. I call it flicking the warning lights. And He never stopped calling my name until I finally came home.

A great trial opened my ears and I heard that call. I paid a price, but it was trivial compared to the reward I received. The prodigal son returned to a welcoming Father. That is the beauty of Christianity: forgiveness is near and the transition from darkness to light comes with it.

As I write this, I am left wondering. While running from God all those years, was I really running to Him? Was I taking the long way around like another runner and hider named Jonah? When the Lord has a plan and we refuse to mind, look out for a “great fish” to put us back on course.

Are you running today? Jesus is calling. Playing chase. Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.