Words of Hope: Pony League

As school winds down and Memorial Day approaches, it brings back memories of playing Pony League baseball. Once upon a time, that is what it was called in our small town. The reason I bring this up is I played on a team called VFW. As a 13-year-old, I didn’t know what it meant, just that I played for VFW. Back then, I had no idea it stood for a group of patriots, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Life is quite unique, however. Just a few years later, I would be working in a small mill north of the county line. There, I met a gentleman who had served in Vietnam. He did not talk about it much, not many do. But we worked in close proximity, often side by side for 12-hour shifts, and I got to know him very well.

One long, hot night, he opened up during a break. He told me he had been having nightmares for years and they were getting progressively worse. During our off days, he had been visiting a psychiatrist at the VA hospital. After much psychotherapy, the mystery was solved. It was a repressed memory brought to life in his dreams.

He confided in me, and I still think about what happened to him over in the jungles of Southeast Asia. His squad was on patrol one night, and they were ambushed. It was dark, things got confusing and they were separated.

During the firefight, his best buddy was shot and died just a few feet away. Tragically, it was probably from friendly fire. It could have been any one of the squad members, but the thought that he may have killed his best friend traumatized him. He never brought it up again.

I failed to mention, during all the time I worked with him, he was an alcoholic. Whenever not at the mill, he was drinking heavily. It made sense after that late night talk. His buddy gave the ultimate sacrifice long ago. And for many, if not most, something also dies in those who return from war.

Memorial Day honors those who gave their lives for this country, but to me, it also honors those in which the wars came home with them. God bless them all.

I have heard many denounce God as a fraud because He allows wars and wicked, oppressive leaders to exist. Listen, as long as the hearts of men are corrupt, and ruthless dictators attempt to expand their boundaries at any means, there will be wars.

Robert E. Lee once made the statement, “It is well that war is so terrible, or we would grow too fond of it.” Sadly, some relish war.

The naysayers also state the fact that many of the wars throughout history have been for religious purposes. God is not to blame. Evil men have used the guise of religion to propitiate violence for gain since the beginning. This was not the Lord’s plan. It is man’s plan.

Some ask, “Why does the United States always get involved?”

You see, without countries like America, standing up for those who cannot defend themselves, what freedom would there be? Anywhere? Without the brave men and women of our armed forces who fought and stood in the gap and died, we would have no freedoms. We would have a bleak future. Again, God bless them and their families.

I will end on this. I always wondered why it was called Pony League. It is an acronym, “Protect Our Nation’s Youth.”

So, I ask everyone to really think about what the flags and crosses mean lining our track fields and highways. Look around at those who have served and those presently serving. Thank them, pray for them. And look at our children. Those men and women are truly protecting our nation’s youth. Pony League.

Think about it this Memorial Day.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.