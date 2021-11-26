Words of Hope: Postholes and Thorns

I thought of Job’s dialogue with his wife in Job 2:10 when he told her, “Shall we accept good from God, and not trouble?” Those postholes are a microcosm of life and how I should look at it. God is awesome.

I remember the story of a woman who was going through a difficult time. It was Thanksgiving and she had gone to a flower shop for an arrangement. The dinner was at her house that year. Keep this in mind, the woman had lost a child earlier that summer, and late November had been the due date. It was painful as she opened the door and approached the counter.

The tears involuntarily began to pour, and the compassionate owner sat down with the young lady as she recounted her story. With kindness, the lady who owned the store said she needed the “special arrangement.” She went to the back and returned with a vase of 12 long, thorny stems. No roses; just stems.

“Is this a joke?” the woman said.

The owner then explained how she had lost her husband several years ago and she almost gave up. One day, as she prepared a dozen roses for someone, the bitterness overcame her. In anger, she clipped off the heads of the roses. She had wept bitterly while staring at the thorny stems. God spoke to her heart.