Words of Hope: Pushing Dirt Around

I had an old mentor long, long ago. He wasn’t much of a religious man, but he was an expert on life and what it takes to survive. The gentleman “pushed dirt around” as he called it. His living was earned behind the blade and bucket of a bulldozer and backhoe. His name was Albert.

After buying an old farm, I hired him to clear a huge swath of recently pulp-wooded land. He took me under his wing. In the end, some nice pastures emerged from a landscape that looked as if a nuclear bomb had hit it. I learned a lot about land clearing, but he taught me more about really living and being content.

We used to talk for hours during lunch or after a dusty day’s end. He called me “yungun.” (If from the South, you know what this means). He once gave me some sage advice. He told me, “Yungun, work is not really work if you enjoy it and you’re good at it. Find something you like and stick with it. It’ll make you happy.”

Albert truly lived up to his own words. He stopped by the farm one of the last times I saw him. He told me about a cancerous tumor on his lung. My friend did not have long. He asked me if he could clean off a hill overlooking the creek. Albert said it was always his favorite spot on the property. I knew what he meant, and I said, “Sure, have at it.”