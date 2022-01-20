Words of Hope: Pushing Dirt Around

I had an old mentor long, long ago. He wasn’t much of a religious man, but he was an expert on life and what it takes to survive. The gentleman “pushed dirt around” as he called it. His living was earned behind the blade and bucket of a bulldozer and backhoe. His name was Albert.
After buying an old farm, I hired him to clear a huge swath of recently pulp-wooded land. He took me under his wing. In the end, some nice pastures emerged from a landscape that looked as if a nuclear bomb had hit it. I learned a lot about land clearing, but he taught me more about really living and being content.
We used to talk for hours during lunch or after a dusty day’s end. He called me “yungun.” (If from the South, you know what this means). He once gave me some sage advice. He told me, “Yungun, work is not really work if you enjoy it and you’re good at it. Find something you like and stick with it. It’ll make you happy.”
Albert truly lived up to his own words. He stopped by the farm one of the last times I saw him. He told me about a cancerous tumor on his lung. My friend did not have long. He asked me if he could clean off a hill overlooking the creek. Albert said it was always his favorite spot on the property. I knew what he meant, and I said, “Sure, have at it.”
As the day wore on, I could hear the low rumble and scraping echoing up the hollow. Then it stopped. I got nervous and eased down there on my four-wheeler. I saw him sitting with his legs propped up on his John Deere bulldozer eating his lunch, staring at the creek below and blue sky above. He looked so content and the image is captured forever in my mind.
I was sorry I had interrupted the moment, but he waved me over. We talked about how beautiful the world is. “Yungun,” he went on, “slow down and look around at all the blessings the Lord gives you.”
I wish I had paid more attention to those words in all the decades between then and now. The years drip away so quickly, like rain from leaves after a summer shower. Albert died a couple of weeks later. Almost to the end, he went out “pushing dirt around,” something that made him happy.
Earlier, I said he wasn’t a religious man, I did not mean he was not a believer. Albert was not big on pushing the Christian agenda on anyone by talking. He did something better: he lived it. There are few men I admire more than him.
It has been nigh on 25 years since last speaking to him, but his words still ring true. While finding my true calling in Christ, the work I do in serving Him doesn’t seem like work. And it truly makes me happy.
One thing for sure, the time will come when God calls me home. Like Albert, I will go out doing what I love. In the meantime, I will try to slow down, be thankful for my blessings, and live my beliefs. Pushing dirt around. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.