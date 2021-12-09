Words of Hope: Putting My Pants on Backwards

There are days I worry about myself, and I had one recently. I remember an old line that goes, “Things that make you go hmmm.” Often, the best thing to do is just laugh about it.

The strange day had begun the previous evening concerning the weather. It is rare in December to have thunderstorms, but one was passing through while I headed home from work. The rain was pouring as I whipped into the garage. As quickly as possible, I shuffled across the driveway and lunged through the backdoor.

I did not venture outside until the next morning. Way before daybreak, my little dog alerted me that it was time for her “business walk.” Happy to not hear it raining, I got up and threw some sweatpants on. I opened the front door and followed the real boss of the house into the yard.

The storms had given way to stars, but it had also turned quite cold. So, walking behind her, I tried to slide two very cold hands into my pockets. It was a no-go. My pants were on backwards. “That’s nice,” I thought. One of those moments I was proud no one was looking.