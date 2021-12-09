Words of Hope: Putting My Pants on Backwards

There are days I worry about myself, and I had one recently. I remember an old line that goes, “Things that make you go hmmm.” Often, the best thing to do is just laugh about it.
The strange day had begun the previous evening concerning the weather. It is rare in December to have thunderstorms, but one was passing through while I headed home from work. The rain was pouring as I whipped into the garage. As quickly as possible, I shuffled across the driveway and lunged through the backdoor.
I did not venture outside until the next morning. Way before daybreak, my little dog alerted me that it was time for her “business walk.” Happy to not hear it raining, I got up and threw some sweatpants on. I opened the front door and followed the real boss of the house into the yard.
The storms had given way to stars, but it had also turned quite cold. So, walking behind her, I tried to slide two very cold hands into my pockets. It was a no-go. My pants were on backwards. “That’s nice,” I thought. One of those moments I was proud no one was looking.
Returning inside, I corrected my mistake before my wife noticed. I shrugged it off and began my usual routine before heading to work. Since it had turned cold, I went to crank my truck and warm it up before leaving.
It was then I noticed my next brilliant move. It was already running. Forgetting to turn it off the day before, it was quite warm after idling for 14 hours. I opened the door and stared at the gas hand. A half tank of gas was consumed without ever moving an inch. Again, I thought, “That’s nice Mike.”
I climbed in and laid back against the seat, wondering what the rest of the day would be like. This is when I realized how comical this was, and that my attitude for the day was up to me. I shook my head as this goofy grin came across my face. “It’s gonna be a good day,” I spoke out loud to myself.
You see, there is so much going on with COVID, our nation and the international community. Days like this can push more serious distractions out of my mind for a little while. Searching for the humor in my mistakes takes effort, but it is worth it.
Proverbs 17:22 says, “A merry heart doeth good like medicine;.”
Yes, I put my pants on backwards. Yes, I left my truck running all night. Small potatoes compared to more weighty problems. The lesson for me was to put life in the proper perspective. Smile more and frown less.
As I began, I worry myself sometimes. I hope my miscues brought a grin today. Lord knows, we need some laughter. We all have these days; well, maybe not like mine. Putting my pants on backwards. Think about it.