Words of Hope: Quicksand

Quicksand, even the word itself is a freestanding oxymoron. According to several movies and shows of the 1960’s and 70’s, there was nothing quick about it. Many characters were either slowly pulled under to their deaths or were rescued by rope or vine just in the nick of time.
The truth is, someone dying from this sandy fate is so rare that it is not recorded. Nevertheless, the images of those scenes I watched growing up had an impact on me when rambling around in the woods. It ranked right up there with Mama’s constant reminder of “not falling in a well.”
Looking back over my years, there was one event that reinforced those fears. Of all things it was at a river baptism. To my younger eyes, those fears came to life before me. Back in the day, creek baptisms were commonplace after church. One stands out in my memory.
While visiting a larger church, there was a baptism planned. So, after services, I followed the crowd down an old dirt road to the water. It was like a scene out of “O Brother Where Art Thou.” There were probably 20 or more scheduled to go down in the Alabama River that afternoon.
The pastor and his assistant removed their shoes and eased waist-deep into the water. One dunked and the other helped them back up. Their physical statures were different. The pastor was very short, and the other man was tall. This will come into play shortly.
It is a beautiful memory in all honesty, young men and women in white robes “going down to the river today” as the song goes. Then, all of us on the bank noticed something. The lanky assistant pastor was getting shorter by the minute.
You see, I guess he had found a soft spot in the muddy floor of the river. He was sinking. In my mind, images of the dreaded quicksand popped up. And by the time the last teenager was “raised to new life”, he and the pastor were eye to eye. I will give him credit, he hung in there until the end.
He was suctioned in good. It took two or three large men to uncork him from the mud. Lord, there are some things that are hard to forget. I am sure that moment is talked about to this day by old church members still around. I miss creek baptisms.
God is always teaching. What did I learn on the bank of that river? One, true quicksand is a thing I probably never will see in this life, but you know what? I have been suctioned into the muck of sin and loss. I have also seen others sinking in the trials and temptations of life. Second, I also saw the way of escape.
It says in Psalm 40:2 that “the Lord brought me up out of the miry clay and set me upon a Rock.”
Here are two important points about the long-ago baptism. The assistant pastor could not get out by himself. It took others coming to his aid. Too often, the focus is on “me and not we.” All of us are in this thing called life together. Lastly, when I was truly pulled out of the miry clay, I called out to God and He set me on the Rock, which is Jesus.