Words of Hope: Quicksand

It is a beautiful memory in all honesty, young men and women in white robes “going down to the river today” as the song goes. Then, all of us on the bank noticed something. The lanky assistant pastor was getting shorter by the minute.

You see, I guess he had found a soft spot in the muddy floor of the river. He was sinking. In my mind, images of the dreaded quicksand popped up. And by the time the last teenager was “raised to new life”, he and the pastor were eye to eye. I will give him credit, he hung in there until the end.

He was suctioned in good. It took two or three large men to uncork him from the mud. Lord, there are some things that are hard to forget. I am sure that moment is talked about to this day by old church members still around. I miss creek baptisms.

God is always teaching. What did I learn on the bank of that river? One, true quicksand is a thing I probably never will see in this life, but you know what? I have been suctioned into the muck of sin and loss. I have also seen others sinking in the trials and temptations of life. Second, I also saw the way of escape.

It says in Psalm 40:2 that “the Lord brought me up out of the miry clay and set me upon a Rock.”