Words of Hope: Silent Heroes

I wish I could list all that influenced me, probably without realizing it. One such man stood up Sunday morning at church. It is too bad there was no recording of his testimony. It was unexpected and powerful.

This man is in a fight for his life battling cancer and the odds of survival are very low. He stood up and announced he had something to say. With tears in his eyes, he pointed upward and said, “I know without a doubt that God could take this cancer away just like that,” as he snapped his fingers.

What came next was wonderful. He said, “But I realize that it may not be the Lord’s will that I recover; and that’s okay. I will live the rest of my life and be grateful for the time I had. I won’t give up and I accept whatever happens.”

He sat back down. I could not take my eyes off him, admiring his courage and faith. Talk about praising Him in the storm. That moment will stay with me forever. I’m sure many there won’t forget either.

He was one of those I like to call “silent heroes” that have influenced me. I recall another gentleman that bravely fought Alzheimer’s standing one evening in another church, offering what he had left to the Lord in song.