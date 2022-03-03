Words of Hope: Silent Heroes

Growing up, I remember the super-heroes of my “comic book years.” Superman, Flash and Captain America vigorously stirred my imagination. These characters escorted a little child to a world where the search was on for “truth, justice and the American way.”
On television, they were there on Saturday mornings and eventually, they became part of the primetime evening lineup. I will date myself by saying this, but I was a fervent viewer of the “Six-Million Dollar Man.” They had one thing in common: fighting for good in a world full of evil.
The innocent dreaming of youth quickly fades, however, and we are molded by our raising, our DNA and our peers. I have to say I made some very bad choices entering my high school years that I regret. Those times I pretended to be the man of steel or the bionic man, it makes me pause.
You see, in many ways, I became the villain they once fought against. I do not blame anyone. Temptation and trials come like artillery shells to us all. I made the decision to remain in striking distance.
I say all that to say this: I had every opportunity in the world to be one of the “good guys.” Many tried to lead me in the right direction. These men and women are the unsung heroes in my life. And all heroes don’t wear capes and do great deeds. They are common people; their superpower is encouragement.
I wish I could list all that influenced me, probably without realizing it. One such man stood up Sunday morning at church. It is too bad there was no recording of his testimony. It was unexpected and powerful.
This man is in a fight for his life battling cancer and the odds of survival are very low. He stood up and announced he had something to say. With tears in his eyes, he pointed upward and said, “I know without a doubt that God could take this cancer away just like that,” as he snapped his fingers.
What came next was wonderful. He said, “But I realize that it may not be the Lord’s will that I recover; and that’s okay. I will live the rest of my life and be grateful for the time I had. I won’t give up and I accept whatever happens.”
He sat back down. I could not take my eyes off him, admiring his courage and faith. Talk about praising Him in the storm. That moment will stay with me forever. I’m sure many there won’t forget either.
He was one of those I like to call “silent heroes” that have influenced me. I recall another gentleman that bravely fought Alzheimer’s standing one evening in another church, offering what he had left to the Lord in song.
Then, there is the courageous woman waging war with an ailment causing partial paralysis. With all that is going on, her attitude is always positive and her faith unwavering. What an inspiration she is to me.
I remember the young, homeless girl I met at the park. She had nothing and nowhere to go, but she encouraged me to try and make it a good day.
And I cannot forget the bicycle lady, who I encountered also at the park. She lived in a tent as she traveled. She had a tag that said, “King Jesus” and she was not shy about giving Him the glory.
There were many more that touched my soul, blessing me more than they know. I thank them all. What did they have in common? They possessed a superpower, encouragement. Were they super-heroes? Nope, just silent heroes unapplauded. God knows their names. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.