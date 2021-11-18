Words of Hope: Slings and Arrows

Are you facing a difficult situation today? You are not alone. Troublesome times will come upon us all. I can remember trials that had me on the run, unsure of which way to go. How I handled them made all the difference.

Shakespeare, in “Hamlet”, once wrote about “suffering the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune”. But Jesus said it another way 1,500 years earlier. He said, “there will be much tribulation in the world.” Such is life.

As a Christian, what the Lord says next gives me comfort. He went on, “but be of good cheer, for I have overcome the world”. For me, He is my safe harbor, my refuge in the storm. Sadly, it was not always this way.

One of man’s internal flaws is to head in the wrong direction, often the most convenient route to escape the pain. Too many times I chose the “quick fix” instead of fighting the good fight. Listen, walking with the Lord for answers is much better than running with the devil for temporary help.

Satan is the “pied piper” of this world, and he easily led me astray when hurting. He played the sweet tunes of self-pity and fake promises. I jumped at the first cure-all that numbed my senses. In those days, I refused to see that the problems would still be there tomorrow. And the vicious cycle wore on. I ran from God.