Words of Hope: Slings and Arrows

Are you facing a difficult situation today? You are not alone. Troublesome times will come upon us all. I can remember trials that had me on the run, unsure of which way to go. How I handled them made all the difference.
Shakespeare, in “Hamlet”, once wrote about “suffering the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune”. But Jesus said it another way 1,500 years earlier. He said, “there will be much tribulation in the world.” Such is life.
As a Christian, what the Lord says next gives me comfort. He went on, “but be of good cheer, for I have overcome the world”. For me, He is my safe harbor, my refuge in the storm. Sadly, it was not always this way.
One of man’s internal flaws is to head in the wrong direction, often the most convenient route to escape the pain. Too many times I chose the “quick fix” instead of fighting the good fight. Listen, walking with the Lord for answers is much better than running with the devil for temporary help.
Satan is the “pied piper” of this world, and he easily led me astray when hurting. He played the sweet tunes of self-pity and fake promises. I jumped at the first cure-all that numbed my senses. In those days, I refused to see that the problems would still be there tomorrow. And the vicious cycle wore on. I ran from God.
I just could not figure out why the world continued to batter away at me. Perhaps I did not want to face reality with a clear head. Addictions took over before I realized it. I cannot stress enough the danger and false security in man’s solutions. It pains me to think of the years I wasted. I am sure it also pained God to watch His child abandon Him.
Continuing from earlier with Shakespeare, he then wrote of a choice. Was it nobler to suffer the slings and arrows, or “to take up arms against a sea of troubles, and by opposing end them?” Like Hamlet, God put me in a position to either give up or take a stand. I chose wisely and my life has never been better.
Do problems still come? Absolutely, I wake up in enemy territory every morning. As a point of fact, troubles seem to arise more frequently the older I get. But you see, I have Someone beside me in the battles. Tomorrow is not the menace it once was.
John Bunyan, who wrote “The Pilgrim’s Progress,” once said, “wilt thou leave thy sins and go to Heaven, or wilt thou keep thy sins and go to Hell?” Each must ask themselves that question.
Here is a couple more questions to contemplate when one’s mind and shoulders are weighted down by great burdens. Do I stay in the “City of God,” or do I leave and look for “the green and well-watered plains near Sodom”? Do I follow the Lord or follow an illusion of peace offered by the enemy? Eternity depends on the response.
The Lord is patient, but life is fragile and fleeting. Trust me, the City of God is a nice place to reside. Take up arms against that sea of troubles my friends, run to Jesus. Slings and arrows. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.