Words of Hope: Snuff and Sunshine

One of my first memories is that of playing in my grandmother’s backyard. I remember being about three or four years old, running in between her bed linens drying on the clothesline. Those bleached-white sheets fluttering in the wind seemed magical. They still do, and that wonderful smell is imprinted in my mind forever.

What puts the emphasis on this memory, however, is my bare foot landing on a bee that was feeding on a white clover bloom. I am sure the whole neighborhood heard my screams. My grandmother bolted out the back door, snapped me up and sat on the steps to inspect the damage.

The first thing she did was take some wet snuff from her bottom lip and put it on my swollen toe. Now, I am not sure about the medical evidence of this home remedy, but it felt better. It was not the last time it was used on me either. In those days, kids played outside. ‘Nuff said.

I asked myself, “Why were these the earliest memories I could recollect?”

Science does provide a partial answer. The sense of smell is so closely related to memory that I can recall vividly the fragrance of those “sunwashed” sheets. There is no manmade imitation that comes close. In fact, I can still smell the snuff she daubed on my little toe.

Secondly, there was pain involved. When I look back over my life, the times I was hurting the most stand out. There have been many pleasant events in my past and what I like to call, “the time between the thorns and the blessings.” Mostly, it is the painful events that are boldly capitalized.

Lastly, there is the distinct image of someone rushing in and making things better. It is hard to forget the ones who help, who rush in and provide aid. There have been many over the decades that pulled me from the fire of pain. They are engraved in gold in my heart and mind.

So, I asked myself another question, “Preacherman, what does this have to do with anything?”

You see, this is the blueprint of how the Lord changed my life. I was running here and there, in between the clotheslines of the world. I was too stubborn to stop long enough and be still. Until I pinned myself down, like those sheets, I was lost. It was only then the Son could dry me out. Boy, does my soul smell fresh now.

And while running wild, believe me, there were a lot of bees around me. Yes sir, I did step on a lot of them. You know what, even when I was so far away from God, He still took care of me when I assuredly did not deserve it. Like Granny’s snuff, the Lord eased my pain and patiently waited for me to confess, repent and believe.

All the “bee stings” in life brought me closer to God. It just took a while. And, I will always be thankful to the One who died for me, releasing me from the bondage of sin. He still rushes in and carries me when I cannot stand.

Almost 60 years have passed. Mostly gone are the days of sheets drying on a clothesline. Also, I don’t see many snuff dipping women anymore. The one thing remaining is the bees, and they still sting. All these are metaphors for life’s troubles and solutions.

This is what I am saying. The world changes, but pain is assured. Friends, I hope you know the One who settled me down, eased my pain and gave me that sweet salvation scent. Snuff and sunshine. Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.