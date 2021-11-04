Words of Hope: Stolen Pecans

Her son was livid, and I do not blame him. His mother was a smart old lady, however. She figured the place to sell them was at a flea market, and there is a huge one over the mountain in Collinsville. Both decided to check it out the next Saturday.

It was a longshot, but those boys were there. I can imagine the look on their faces when they saw her and her large, angry son. It was fixing to get ugly. My friend was headed over the table after them when his mother stopped him. I mentioned she was a wise lady; she was also a devout Christian.

What she then did was a lesson for her son, and it warms my heart as I write this. She forgave them and through the protests of her son, this woman of God gave them the pecans. My friend walked, or rather, stomped away while she talked to the young men.

The good lady passed not long after. At the funeral is where I learned of the stolen pecans. To be honest, I am not sure how I would have handled it. My friend had tears in his eyes as he said, “Mama was such a good woman.”

He went on. She had explained to me how Jesus said, “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you and pray for them that despitefully use and persecute you. I guess that includes loving and forgiving them that stole from you as well, son.”