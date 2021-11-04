Words of Hope: Stolen Pecans

It is strange how a memory seems to emerge at a certain time of the year. As November walks through the door, I think of pecan trees. I am taken back to a small farm owned by an old friend’s mother. The little spread in Northeast Alabama was only five or 10 acres, but generations were raised and fed there.
I was fortunate to have spent many youthful hours there with my buddy. Being raised closed to town for much of my life, it was like stepping back in time when I spent the night there. From the huge garden spot to the barn, corn crib and smokehouse, I was fascinated. My love for the country life was born there.
You see, my friend’s mother was a widow, and he was her only child. As the years clicked on by, he moved away and started a family. He still visited, and so did I, but it became too much for her to manage.
The livestock and poultry were the first to go and the garden spot simply became a field. The barn and various buildings became rustic reminders of an era long gone. What remained was a small grove of pecan trees.
She still picked buckets of them every Fall. I was not pecan-shy, as the country saying goes; nor were her son and neighbors. Then, something happened one harvesting day several years ago.
She would fill baskets and carry them to the truck. This took most of the morning. She noticed two young men in a farm truck occasionally riding by, watching her. She told her son, “I went back to fill up another basket and those men pulled right up to my truck, waved at me and took my pecans!”
Her son was livid, and I do not blame him. His mother was a smart old lady, however. She figured the place to sell them was at a flea market, and there is a huge one over the mountain in Collinsville. Both decided to check it out the next Saturday.
It was a longshot, but those boys were there. I can imagine the look on their faces when they saw her and her large, angry son. It was fixing to get ugly. My friend was headed over the table after them when his mother stopped him. I mentioned she was a wise lady; she was also a devout Christian.
What she then did was a lesson for her son, and it warms my heart as I write this. She forgave them and through the protests of her son, this woman of God gave them the pecans. My friend walked, or rather, stomped away while she talked to the young men.
The good lady passed not long after. At the funeral is where I learned of the stolen pecans. To be honest, I am not sure how I would have handled it. My friend had tears in his eyes as he said, “Mama was such a good woman.”
He went on. She had explained to me how Jesus said, “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you and pray for them that despitefully use and persecute you. I guess that includes loving and forgiving them that stole from you as well, son.”
I have thought about this many times and wondered what effect it had on those two boys. God only knows. Yes, they needed a tail-whipping, but they needed something more.