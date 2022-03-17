Words of Hope: Such a Time as This

There are certain moments in life when one is sure they are in the right place at the right time. The purpose is laid out before them, and the choice is quickly made whether to rise to the occasion or fade back into the safety of the crowd.

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a day or two away. You may be asking yourself what does that have to do with anything? Purim commemorates the survival of the Jews who, in the 5th century B.C. were marked for death.

More specifically, the biblical heroine Esther is celebrated. Her story is immortalized by the Book in the Bible that bears her name. She became Queen of Persia. You see, Esther was Jewish and unbeknownst to the King, her real name was Hadassah.

A good man named Mordecai, her uncle, came to her for help in rescuing their people. To do that, Esther had to persuade her husband to intervene. In those days, the Queen could not approach the King unless he called for her. The penalty was death, and she was afraid, rightly so.

Mordecai convinced her by this line found in Esther 4:14, “And who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this.”

The choice could only be made by her, and she responded justly. As a result, another of the many attempts throughout history to annihilate the Jews was avoided. This short Book has many plots and twists, too many to describe here. It is read during Purim each year. I urge you to peruse it as well.

I understand that we will never be placed in situations with such great implications. What I do want to say is this. God expects the same from the Christian in everyday circumstances. He will place others in our paths that need help.

True, far lesser occasions than Esther’s will come our way, but He calls us to do the right thing.

And these “right thing” moments happen every single day. How? They come at home, at our jobs, at convenience stores. Be alert to the suffering of others.

You know, if nothing else, these mundane daily encounters become opportunities to talk to others about Jesus.

Lives can be changed through our kindness and response to others in need. Like Esther, it is our choice.

The church has become too timid in speaking about Christ in public. It is our duty to be spiritual first responders. Who knows if God put us in a situation for such a time as this?

This line echoes in my mind daily. My fear is walking past someone on the edge of a cliff, ready to jump.

This is a dangerous world, and it is not getting any better. God calls me often to pay attention and react. I try to be like Samuel when he told the Lord, “Your servant hearest.”

I try to be like Isaiah when he told God, “Here I am Lord, send me.”

Unfortunately, sometimes I let the world drown out His voice and I do not hear.

Many times, I am distracted by life and my own troubles to be sent. Oh, the tragedy of the unseized moment.

Esther did not miss her chance. Neither should we.

Tell God, “I hear you, Lord, send me.” You just may find yourself in the right place at the right time to make a difference. You never know, it may be for such a time as this. Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.