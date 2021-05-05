Words of Hope: Swimming lessons

I remember Mama trotting us down to the community pool for swimming lessons 50 years ago. I am sure many reading this article went down a similar route. She couldn’t keep up with all five of us and with all the creeks and ponds around, it would be one less worry in case we fell in. Or, if you are like me, you had brothers that threw you in.
Several mornings were spent learning. I remember holding on the edge of the pool and learning to kick and stay afloat. And though there were many of us there, the lifeguard took the time to personally hold me upright and give hands on training.
You see, my wife and I have a young grandson in need of lessons from a qualified instructor. The quest is still on and we have asked around. Of course, we have had some good suggestions and others that were, let me say, unhelpful.
We have narrowed it down to one or two. The main prerequisite was those who would get in the water with him and be patient. We disregarded those who suggested the throw him in, sink or swim method. Though probably said jokingly, the point is teaching by example and not shouting instructions from the pool or shore. Hang with me, I am going somewhere here.
I remember the famous story of Jesus in Matthew 14:22-34. The Disciples were in a ship being tossed about by “contrary winds.” Jesus came to them in the fourth watch (3-6am) of the night, walking on the water.
There are many ways to come at these verses, but I want to focus on this aspect. Peter, recognizing the voice of the Lord, stepped out on the angry waves when Jesus told him to come. The tumultuous water is a metaphor for the world and Peter is a symbol of all of us. Peter was able to take a few steps, but when he took his eyes from Jesus, he began to sink.
Now Peter, being an experienced fisherman, knew how to swim, but the Bible tells us that he did not even try. Peter cried out to the Master immediately for Him to save him. What did Jesus do? He did not shout instructions to Peter, He reached out His hand and rescued him.
What I have never heard anyone talk about is how they made it back to the boat. Did the Lord carry Peter? Possibly, but I think they made it there together. Jesus taught Peter how to spiritually swim.
This is what I am saying, we have a Savior who will be there in the water for you, be there in the fire for you, be there for His people in all situations. The world—the sea—is an angry place at times, blown about by contrary winds, but doubt and little faith will cause one to sink quickly. Christ beckons us all to come to Him. There will be times when we too will sink and cry out to Jesus. These difficult times are swimming lessons.
I bumped into an old church friend the other day. Ironically, she provided information on where our grandson could learn to swim, yet she could not swim herself. She is an excellent spiritual swimmer, a godly woman.
Friends, have you stepped out of the boat yet? Jesus is telling everyone to come, free swimming lessons for all. Think about it. May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.