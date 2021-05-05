Words of Hope: Swimming lessons

There are many ways to come at these verses, but I want to focus on this aspect. Peter, recognizing the voice of the Lord, stepped out on the angry waves when Jesus told him to come. The tumultuous water is a metaphor for the world and Peter is a symbol of all of us. Peter was able to take a few steps, but when he took his eyes from Jesus, he began to sink.

Now Peter, being an experienced fisherman, knew how to swim, but the Bible tells us that he did not even try. Peter cried out to the Master immediately for Him to save him. What did Jesus do? He did not shout instructions to Peter, He reached out His hand and rescued him.

What I have never heard anyone talk about is how they made it back to the boat. Did the Lord carry Peter? Possibly, but I think they made it there together. Jesus taught Peter how to spiritually swim.

This is what I am saying, we have a Savior who will be there in the water for you, be there in the fire for you, be there for His people in all situations. The world—the sea—is an angry place at times, blown about by contrary winds, but doubt and little faith will cause one to sink quickly. Christ beckons us all to come to Him. There will be times when we too will sink and cry out to Jesus. These difficult times are swimming lessons.