Words of Hope: Thank you

Friends, neighbors and schoolmates come and go in life. Often, they move away, and their memories seem to grow dimmer with time. I guess that is the natural order of life, the “out of sight, out of mind” association.
I am sure most of us have viewed the heart wrenching images from the flooding of Waverly, Tennessee. I cannot recall a United States town being washed away like that. They do need our prayers and assistance in rebuilding their lives.
I mention this because a childhood neighbor of mine lives in the Waverly area. She is ok, but many lives were lost, many are missing and the loss of homes and businesses is devastating. Life can change so quickly. No one expected 17 inches of rain to fall in less than a day.
I cannot say enough about the community heroes who fought the raging torrents and delivered their friends and neighbors to safety. God bless them. And yes, may the Lord welcome those who lost their lives attempting to save others. It is hard to imagine a precarious moment of decision like that.
Then I thought about the first responders. There were so many that braved the elements in boats, with ropes and human chains to rescue those trapped by the floodwaters. They, too, could not foretell how severe the situation would be, but they were ready and bravely responded.
Speaking of those that respond, consider the situation in Afghanistan. The image of those people trying to flee is seared into my brain. Who are the ones standing in the gap, in harm’s way to help them evacuate? Soldiers. They returned to the hornet’s nest to help evacuate thousands.
I realized the true gravity of the situation when I viewed an Afghan mother handing her infant to a United States serviceman on the wall. I imagine she was thinking, “At least save my child.” A mother’s love is immeasurable. That picture of the soldier lifting the baby over the concertina wire to freedom should have been on the cover of every major publication.
Say and believe what you want about politics, but the U.S. serviceman has always responded, did the dirty work and paid the price for the freedoms we have. Ask someone who has been there. I have a brother who did three tours before coming home from Vietnam. The thing is, Vietnam never left him. I will leave it at that.
These men and women, from the first responders in our communities to the G.I. in faraway lands, deserve our respect and gratitude. Don’t be afraid to thank them. I met a man yesterday pumping gas. He was wearing a Vietnam Veteran hat. We talked for a moment, and I thanked him for his service before I left. He simply smiled and nodded.
I say that to say this. I realize there are “bad apples” in this world, but they are rare and do not, and should not, paint a portrait of an entire group. It is a sad statement about a news organization when they sensationalize every mistake, but neglect to praise the overwhelming number of good deeds and sacrifices.
Jesus, who gave his life for all, said it best in Mark 10:45, “For even the Son of Man came not to be served, but to serve, and to give his life a ransom for many.”
You see, this is what those in office forget sometimes. They are public servants. And as Christians, that is what we are, servants; no more, no less. We are here to tell others about Jesus and point the way to Him. Lord knows, there is a flood of misinformation streaming out, and a war between good and evil raging.
Pray for those in Waverly. Pray for the situation in Afghanistan. Pray for our first responders and our men and women in uniform. Don’t forget the thank them. One day, it may be your hand they are reaching for.