Words of Hope: Thank you

Friends, neighbors and schoolmates come and go in life. Often, they move away, and their memories seem to grow dimmer with time. I guess that is the natural order of life, the “out of sight, out of mind” association.

I am sure most of us have viewed the heart wrenching images from the flooding of Waverly, Tennessee. I cannot recall a United States town being washed away like that. They do need our prayers and assistance in rebuilding their lives.

I mention this because a childhood neighbor of mine lives in the Waverly area. She is ok, but many lives were lost, many are missing and the loss of homes and businesses is devastating. Life can change so quickly. No one expected 17 inches of rain to fall in less than a day.

I cannot say enough about the community heroes who fought the raging torrents and delivered their friends and neighbors to safety. God bless them. And yes, may the Lord welcome those who lost their lives attempting to save others. It is hard to imagine a precarious moment of decision like that.

Then I thought about the first responders. There were so many that braved the elements in boats, with ropes and human chains to rescue those trapped by the floodwaters. They, too, could not foretell how severe the situation would be, but they were ready and bravely responded.