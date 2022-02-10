Words of Hope: The Agony of Defeat

The Olympics are in full swing, but it just does not have the “oomph” it once had. With today’s endless array of programs, there are too many viewing options. I remember in the days of antennas and three channels; it was a treat to watch the athletes compete. It was something to look forward to.
The 2022 Games have reminded me of something mentally stashed away. In between the Summer and Winter Olympics, there was a show that aired weekly on Saturday afternoons called the “Wide World of Sports.” This was my sports fix when the Braves were not playing.
The show took a boy from a small town to faraway places, captivating him with events from cliff diving in Brazil to alpine skiing in Switzerland. It has been 40-plus years since I watched the program, but one thing I will never forget is the opening clip narrated by Jim McKay talking about the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
It was a quick montage of victorious athletes followed by those not so fortunate. I vaguely recall the winners. What sticks in my mind is the long-jump skier who fell halfway down the steep ramp and went over on his back. I thought he had died. It was horrific and it punctuated McKay’s line, “The agony of defeat.”
My curiosity got the better of me. From turning an antenna to having access to all things sports, I looked it up. A half-century later, I had a name, Vinko Bogataj. To my delight and amazement, he was alive and well, having suffered only a mild concussion and a broken ankle. He is retired and living peacefully as I write this.
For many years after returning to Slovenia, he was unaware his failure that afternoon made him famous. Millions watched him slam into the hardpacked ice every week. How many of us wondered if he survived? If you never saw the crash, I urge you to look it up.
I have watched that opening clip for the Wide World of Sports several times today. It has evolved since 1971. Different victors in various sporting events have been switched in and out. And yes, there have been other unfortunate crashes included. The one that has never been excluded is Bogataj’s failed jump. It was always the first played. However, the crash did not define his life, not by a long shot.
So, what am I getting at here? It is like my life and the way things play over in my memory. Spanning my life, there have been victories and defeats, good times and bad. These moments in time stand out, like the opening montage mentioned earlier. And it seems the times I have crashed the hardest come to mind the fastest when reflecting on my past.
Listen. Like Vinko, my failures do not define me either. My failures of yesteryear, through my faith in Christ, have strengthened me. I wake up appreciating life each morning. This is what James meant when he wrote, “When troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy” (NLT).