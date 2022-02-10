Words of Hope: The Agony of Defeat

The Olympics are in full swing, but it just does not have the “oomph” it once had. With today’s endless array of programs, there are too many viewing options. I remember in the days of antennas and three channels; it was a treat to watch the athletes compete. It was something to look forward to.

The 2022 Games have reminded me of something mentally stashed away. In between the Summer and Winter Olympics, there was a show that aired weekly on Saturday afternoons called the “Wide World of Sports.” This was my sports fix when the Braves were not playing.

The show took a boy from a small town to faraway places, captivating him with events from cliff diving in Brazil to alpine skiing in Switzerland. It has been 40-plus years since I watched the program, but one thing I will never forget is the opening clip narrated by Jim McKay talking about the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

It was a quick montage of victorious athletes followed by those not so fortunate. I vaguely recall the winners. What sticks in my mind is the long-jump skier who fell halfway down the steep ramp and went over on his back. I thought he had died. It was horrific and it punctuated McKay’s line, “The agony of defeat.”