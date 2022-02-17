Words of Hope: The Best Description of Heaven

A close friend passed away not long ago after an extended illness. There were several loose ends and many words left unsaid. Unfortunately, this happens way too often. This got me to thinking about my own mortality and the uncertainty of life. I remember a line from the film “American Beauty” that went, “Today is the first day of the rest of your life. That is true except for one, the day you die.”
This set-in motion thoughts about my own mortality. Most of my financial affairs are in order, but there is one question that haunts me. If I knew the day, or even the week, what would I tell my friends and loved ones?
I am sure I would let them know how much they mean to me. Then, I would probably be trying to impart everything positive lesson I learned in life, especially how Jesus changed me. Also, I hope I could comfort them. I would not want them carrying grief and sadness around. I went to the Bible for more clarity.
I thought about Jesus and the Last Supper. What wisdom did He leave with those closest to Him? He knew the Cross was coming on the ‘morrow. So, after Judas had left the table for his infamous deal with Caiaphas, the Lord began to comfort His Disciples. Knowing they would scatter, reject Him and have doubts, Christ attempted to put them at ease.
The entire 14th Chapter of John was meant for the Disciples, and for those of us who believe today. It truly is one of the most comforting chapters in the Bible. Martin Luther once wrote, “John 14 is like a soft pillow to lay my head on in times of trouble.”
The chapter begins with these six words, “Let not your heart be troubled.” The Christian is never promised immunity from trials, sickness or physical death. But Jesus is always with us through whatever comes.
Though normal worry about situations will come, the believer has a peace that indeed passes all understanding. He was telling the Disciples, whatever happens, let not your heart be so troubled that you give up.
Why should they not give up? Jesus goes on, “In my house are many mansions.” No one knows what Heaven will be like. There may be golden dirt roads leading to a cabin by a lake, a mansion to some. Do not get lost in the visions of mansions and streets of gold.
The point Jesus is making here is that in the Father’s house, Heaven, there is room for everyone. Not only that, but He is going to prepare a place in the Father’s house for all who believe. Take solace in that fact; it is a promise. Death is not the end.
So, is there a description of what Heaven will look like? The answer is in the next verse. Christ tells His Disciples to listen closely. “If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself.” Those words still ring true for His followers today. But what does Heaven look like?
He goes on, “That where I am, there ye may be also.” That line there is the most accurate description of Heaven in the entire Bible. Heaven is wherever Jesus is, period. It is not about mansions, pearly gates or golden streets. It is about Jesus Christ and being in His Presence.
Jesus is the only Way into the Father’s house. That is not a popular notion these days and each must choose whether to believe this or not. God gives us free will friends.
MercyMe sings, “I can only imagine what it will be like.” Where I am, there ye may be also. The best description of Heaven. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.