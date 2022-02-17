Words of Hope: The Best Description of Heaven

The chapter begins with these six words, “Let not your heart be troubled.” The Christian is never promised immunity from trials, sickness or physical death. But Jesus is always with us through whatever comes.

Though normal worry about situations will come, the believer has a peace that indeed passes all understanding. He was telling the Disciples, whatever happens, let not your heart be so troubled that you give up.

Why should they not give up? Jesus goes on, “In my house are many mansions.” No one knows what Heaven will be like. There may be golden dirt roads leading to a cabin by a lake, a mansion to some. Do not get lost in the visions of mansions and streets of gold.

The point Jesus is making here is that in the Father’s house, Heaven, there is room for everyone. Not only that, but He is going to prepare a place in the Father’s house for all who believe. Take solace in that fact; it is a promise. Death is not the end.

So, is there a description of what Heaven will look like? The answer is in the next verse. Christ tells His Disciples to listen closely. “If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself.” Those words still ring true for His followers today. But what does Heaven look like?