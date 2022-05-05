Words of Hope: The Bridge

I met a lady at a church dinner this past Sunday who knew my mother. It was one of those conversations that took me back and warmed my heart; you know, when that warm feeling floods the chest area. The lady knew the situation well.

My mother will have been gone 20 years come August. To say our childhood wasn’t easy is a vast understatement. It was not because of her lack of effort. Between the mill, housework and raising five wild kids alone, she had her hands full. Mama did it all.

I came across a story of another mother on the other side of the world during the Korean War. It touched me and I hope it makes us all think of the sacrifices so many mothers have made.

It was Christmas Eve in 1952, when Korea was in the middle of the oft-forgotten war. Many women did what they could to survive, putting it mildly. One had gotten pregnant nine months earlier by an American soldier and was soon to give birth.

With nowhere to go, she struggled down the street begging for help. No one responded. Sadly, she had become an outcast by her own people and the soldier was long gone by this time. The collateral damage of war extends further than our minds sometimes think.

She suddenly had a contraction and fell on the cold, muddy street, crying louder for someone to come to her aid. They sneered at her and walked on. The young woman managed to get to her feet and headed to the next village. She remembered there was a missionary there.

Night was coming on and snow began to fall as she staggered over the frozen countryside. Realizing she wasn’t going to make it before having the child, she took shelter underneath an old bridge. There, alone, her baby boy was born on Christmas Eve.

Worried about her newborn son, she removed all her clothes and wrapped them around the baby and held him close to her chest. She cradled the boy in her arms. It was all she could do.

The next day, the missionary was crossing the bridge to deliver some Christmas packages. While walking over, he heard a baby cry from below. He rushed down to investigate. Underneath, he found a young mother frozen to death, still clutching her crying newborn son. The missionary lifted the baby out of her arms and said a prayer. While only a mother for a few hours, she gave all she had for her son.

The missionary took the boy in and adopted him. Ten years passed and he decided to tell the child the story of how he found him. The boy dropped his head and cried, realizing the sacrifice his mother had made.

The following morning, the missionary rose early and saw that the child’s bed was empty. Seeing fresh footprints in the snow, he bundled up and followed the trail. It led back to the bridge where the mother had died.

As the missionary approached the bridge, he stopped, stunned. Kneeling in the snow was his son, shivering uncontrollably. His clothes lay beside him in a small pile. He heard the boy saying through chattering teeth, “Mother, were you this cold for me?” The child grew up that day and had a greater respect for life. And I also think the missionary did as well.

I think about a mother named Mary, also an outcast by her people, sneered at. One winter night, she gave birth to the Savior of the world in the dimness of a cold stable. She wrapped Him in swaddling clothes and held the Child tightly. Her love, God’s love, still keeps us warm.

Yes, I am grateful for all Mama did for us. It is too bad that as a child, I did not quite appreciate all she did for me and my siblings. I miss her terribly and I am thankful for the unexpected conversation from my mother’s friend.

You see, it takes growing up to fully understand. It takes living it, watching wives and mothers do whatever they can for their kids. It takes going back to that bridge to feel how much they loved us. Think about it. Happy Mother’s Day y’all.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.