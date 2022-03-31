Words of Hope: The Broken Ones

A good friend’s son committed suicide this morning. He was a young man trapped in a prison of drug abuse. I guess in his mind, there was no other way out. Few words of hope come to mind that will help his mother.

His last words came in a text that read, “I cannot live this life anymore, I love you Mom.”

It is easy to look from the outside and say all the things he should have done. But if you have never walked in the shoes of mental illness and addiction, tread lightly. Amid the moment and the pain, bad decisions are often made. Only by the grace of God am I sitting here writing this.

I am reminded of a small incident that happened last week, small in the scope of things, but the Lord had me thinking about it earlier. It involved a large cup of lemonade and a rambunctious grandkid. I hope this will make some sense.

He was playing and went into the kitchen to sit the drink on the countertop. It hung over the edge too far and I saw it from the side as it happened. The big Styrofoam cup seemed to fall in slow motion before hitting the floor and going everywhere. Why did the Lord remind me of this? Two reasons come to mind.

One, I can still see him trying to stop the cup from falling. He looked helpless. I thought about this child growing up in a difficult world. By the time he is a teenager, I wondered how he would handle peer pressure concerning sex, alcohol and illegal drugs. He was trying to catch the cup. What about the bigger struggles that will come? Where will the little boy be ten years from now?

Two, I thought about how life can be as fragile as that Styrofoam cup. There will be accidents and sicknesses that happen suddenly. There will be many wrong choices made. There will be pain, mourning and burdens. Our lives, like the cup, can burst open at any time. And there will always be a mess to attend to. Count on it.

You see, as the lemonade and ice went all over the kitchen floor, he nervously ran out of the room. He was unsure of what to do next. We, the grandparents, stepped in to clean up the mess. Now, will we always be there when things happen? Probably not, but the idea was to let him know we are here for him.

Therein lies much of the problem with those battling addictions and mental struggles. There needs to be more outlets and programs for these men and women, and yes, especially the veterans. I’m just gonna lay it out like I see it.

I agree with the war on drugs coming over the border. Trust me, I know how easy it is for it to come across. The problem is that it is an unwinnable war involving too much money and too little border security.

So, do we abandon the issue? No, every little bit off the streets helps. What do we do then? Build facilities, many of them, that specialize in drug recovery and mental health. Look it up, they are few and far between. Congress is not shy about spending money.

Also, have the government create more agencies that council those in need. Real agencies that do not herd them through like cattle. Attack the problem at the core, the individual. The only way to make a dent in the problem is to get the user off drugs and those with mental illness some proper treatment.

Would this have saved my friend’s son? God only knows. Remember this. All of us are chipped and cracked in a different way; some are on the verge of shattering. The point is to save as many as possible. It is time for a wakeup call. The broken ones. Think about it.

Pray for my friend and her family. May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.