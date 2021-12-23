Words of Hope: The Cradle to the Cross

Getting back to Joseph and Mary, what happened when they arrived in Bethlehem? There was no room for them at the inn. Another setback. What might this say to us in our time? Perhaps this. Today, we are the innkeepers, and our hearts are the inn. Is there enough room there for Jesus?

Also, are we crowding Him out in our homes? I hope not, that is the final stand for teaching our children the Truth. Presently, we are living in a world that is shutting out Jesus in our government, our workplaces and our schools. And it is not a new thing. Recently, I came across this paragraph on there being no room for Him.

“Then, there are the colleges and the universities, surely they will receive Him. Those wise men will find in Him wisdom. Surely, He will find room among educated men. They will surely honor Him. There will be room for Jesus. No, dear friends, it is not so; there is very little room for Christ in colleges and universities, very little room in the higher seats of learning. How often learning helps men raise objections to Christ! They found no room for Him in the schools.”