Words of Hope: The Cradle to the Cross

A little more than 2000 years ago, a husband and his wife began a difficult journey from Nazareth to a small town called Bethlehem. This was no normal trip because Mary was “great with child” as Scripture tells us.
Many scholars believe it was 90 miles between towns. And either on foot or by donkey, it was a dangerous trip for the pair. Micah had prophesied the Messiah would be born in Bethlehem and so it would be. God will use the most unlikely of vehicles to further His plan. He used the taxation decree from a pagan Roman emperor to get it done.
But still, it must have been a hard decision for Joseph to leave the safe confines of home and strike out. Nevertheless, it was God’s will and an arduous trek lay ahead. By faith, they began. Jesus was going to be born in Bethlehem.
So, we see here a divine plan and a burdensome journey unfolding. What does that tell us today? Just realize there is a plan for each of us at birth and know life’s journey will also be burdensome at times. Like Mary and Joseph, circumstances will arise that are painful. Many times, we will be forced to go in a direction that is hard to understand.
The point is to have enough faith to keep moving. It is in these times where our mettle is proven, and we discover the true measure of our trust in God. It boils down to this. Often, the greatest of blessings come from the hardest of journeys.
Getting back to Joseph and Mary, what happened when they arrived in Bethlehem? There was no room for them at the inn. Another setback. What might this say to us in our time? Perhaps this. Today, we are the innkeepers, and our hearts are the inn. Is there enough room there for Jesus?
Also, are we crowding Him out in our homes? I hope not, that is the final stand for teaching our children the Truth. Presently, we are living in a world that is shutting out Jesus in our government, our workplaces and our schools. And it is not a new thing. Recently, I came across this paragraph on there being no room for Him.
“Then, there are the colleges and the universities, surely they will receive Him. Those wise men will find in Him wisdom. Surely, He will find room among educated men. They will surely honor Him. There will be room for Jesus. No, dear friends, it is not so; there is very little room for Christ in colleges and universities, very little room in the higher seats of learning. How often learning helps men raise objections to Christ! They found no room for Him in the schools.”
Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? This was written by Charles Spurgeon in 1862. No, this crowding out of Jesus is not a new thing. The sad part is that, if not careful, the world can creep into our hearts and lives and push the Lord out. Do you have room for Him friends? Make sure.
Alright, we have God’s plan, the difficult journey, and a crowded inn. What next? Our Savior is born in a stable and laid in a manger, an unlikely beginning for the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. What does this say for us?
He was born in the poorest of situations for a reason, and to me, it was this. Jesus left the magnificence of Heaven to walk among us; all of us. Hope was born in that stable for everyone, from royalty down to the commonest of folk.
I mentioned God’s plan in the beginning. The Babe in the manger was destined for the Cross. He was born so that we could be reborn. The Cradle to the Cross. Think about it.
Merry Christmas and may the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.