Words of Hope: The Expected End

Spring officially began a couple of weeks ago. With it comes the annual sights and sounds of nature’s regeneration. The fruit trees and dogwoods awaken first, reminding us that the cold months cannot hold us down. That rebirth shows me the rewards of patience and faith.

And there is the song of the birds. True, they sing all year round, but not like this time of year. Whether they are heralding April’s arrival or calling for companionship, I am not sure. I only know it brings me pleasure and reminds me how blessed my life is, how thankful I am to have made it through another winter. Thank you, Lord.

My opening displays winter as a metaphor for the hard times. Such is life. I remember a certain winter that lasted for many years. Though beaten down and often on the verge of quitting, I never lost hope. I never lost faith in the One who leads my life.

I am sure all of us can relate to times when it seemed we were drowning, waiting to surface and breathe again. Be aware, there is a great hand always reaching down. Grab hold of that hand and hang on. Christ will pull us up and then become our life preserver. No, more than that, He becomes our soul preserver. That is what Jesus does.

But why do we have to suffer? Why does it seem God is not listening to our prayers? Does He not care? Isaiah 55 tells us that His ways are higher than ours and His thoughts far above ours. Often, this still leaves us unsatisfied. It is OK. God understands this feeling also. Patience and faith will bring answers.

Most remember Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

One must go before and after this great verse to grasp its full meaning. You see, there WILL be winters spent captive in Babylon. What does the Bible say we do? Verses 5 and 6 talk of building houses, planting gardens and raising families. Really, God?

Yes, the Lord is reminding us to grow in these harsh situations, to prepare for the long haul if necessary. When captivity comes, accept it, work on it, and as it later says, “So ye may increase there and not decrease.” Never give up, never lose hope and never lose faith in God.

There is an old Russian proverb that goes, “The same hammer that breaks glass, forges steel.” Listen, God is saying the same thing. Whatever is breaking you will make you stronger if the faith is kept.

This is the key to the “after verses.” Jeremiah 29:12 begins with “Then.” Remember that. Once you have held fast to the faith, “Then shall you call upon Me, and ye shall pray unto Me, and I will hearken to you.”

It does not stop there; a wonderful promise comes in Verse 13, “And ye shall seek me and find me when ye search for me with all your heart.”

Then, there is that word, it will be understood that God only has good desires for us. He wants to give us an expected end. What does that mean?

To me, it leads back to Spring, the season that shouts, “Winter is over!” It leads back to the trees budding and the birds singing while building nests. It means rebirth. It means that God’s thoughts toward us are about being born again. That is the expected end. Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.