Words of Hope: The Great Recycler

It is amazing how quickly garbage piles up. Old timers took care of refuse in their own way. They had a burn barrel handy, but the problem was that there was a lot of glass and tin cans back then. Not much recycling in those days. Nearby ravines usually became nature’s trash cans.

I confess, I rarely take the time to separate and recycle my garbage. It’s not an inconvenient thing. In every town dump today, there are recycling bins for reusables such as cardboard and plastic. I see them a couple of times a week when I make my deposits in the county dumpsters.

Recently, I watched a conscientious lady go from bin to bin, depositing newspapers and assorted plastic bottles. Yes, I know I can do better, but something else crossed my mind. I wondered what finished products would come from those thrown away items. Then, I looked in the mirror and it got deep.

It dawned on me. My life was nothing but rubbish before Jesus, taking up space in a crowded world. But you know, God took something fit for the dumpster and recycled it. Me. 2 Corinthians 5:17 immediately came to mind.

“Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creation: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

A sense of gratitude swept over me. The Lord remade me into something useful, something fit to enter Heaven one day. Everyone who chooses to accept Jesus as their Savior has been recycled. No drink, no drug, no manmade mood enhancer can compare to what true believers feel inside. And they know what I am talking about.

It reminds me of a story that stems from the infamous event known simply as 9/11. Most of us remember exactly where we were that morning when we heard the news of those fallen twin towers.

Life changed instantly for the families of the nearly 3,000 men and women who lost their lives that day. Thousands more were injured and many more died from the toxic fumes as volunteers sifted through the rubble for survivors.

From the rubble is what I want to focus on. There was a transport ship built in 2008 called the USS New York. It supports U.S. Navy operations around the world. The bow of the ship contains 7.5 tons of steel recovered from those fallen towers. The steel girders were melted and recycled.

The shipbuilders had the foresight to put that steel in the bow. Why does this make a difference? Wherever that ship travels, those recycled pieces of the World Trade Center lead the way, preserving freedom from terrorists and dictators that threaten our world. Down but not defeated.

What I am getting at is this. After accepting Christ, that is how it is when God puts us back together. He can take the rubble of our lives and we indeed become new creations. Just as the World Trade Center steel was placed in the bow of that ship, Jesus is in our bow. And he leads us wherever we go, allowing others to see Him through us. He represents the truest form of freedom.

Is your life a mess today? Are you looking for a change? Jesus will sweep up the rubble of your broken life and make you whole friends. He is the Great Recycler.

Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.