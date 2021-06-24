Words of Hope: The hawk and the dove

A couple of seconds. That is how long it took me to write those words. I woke up today thinking about how life can change, life can end and life can begin in that short amount of time. Whether by accident or decision, the future is unpredictable.
Then, I began to think about hawks and doves and a day back in the spring. I had just spread a couple hundred pounds of grass seed over my field, and it did not take long before the doves descended. I guess the gentle birds thought I was feeding them. They sure were happy, for a little while.
As they were pecking around, I noticed a hawk high in the sky. It flew into the top of an oak tree and waited. Silently, it made its move, gliding downward toward the doves. Fortunately for them, they saw the hawk coming and scattered. Much of the time the hawk can be avoided.
I left, but later in the day, I returned. I noticed a pile of feathers blowing around. I really pondered on how its life was over in a few short seconds. Every now and then, God reminds me of how fragile and fleeting life can be.
Such is our lives. Death is like a hawk ready to swoop in at any time. We are one car wreck away, a stray bullet away, an unfortunate incident away from leaving this world.
“Mere seconds,” I thought.
Psalm 144:4 tells us that, “man’s days are as a shadow that passeth away.”
Still sitting on my tractor, I thought about what the Lord was showing me in that field. All of mankind are the doves and freedom from the hawk can be had through His Son. It only takes a moment.
I do not blame the hawk for hunting the dove, it is an innate function. You see, it also the nature of Death to come for us all. That is a certainty. But it takes spiritual eyes to stare down eternity and not be afraid. Where does this sight come from? Jesus Christ.
The Bible says that today is the day of salvation. Carpe diem then crossed my mind; seize the day. But I say carpe momentum, seize the moment. It may be all one has. Everyone has free will choosing to become a victim or victor over Death.
I mentioned that we are the doves. The world is the field, and we are passing through it. How long do we have to feed there? Only God knows. I urge you to watch and be ready, words spoken by Jesus.
Melville wrote in Moby Dick, “All men live enveloped in whale lines. All are born with halters round their neck; but it is only when caught in the swift, sudden turn of death, that mortals realize the silent, subtle, ever present perils of life.”
Don’t lose what he is saying here. Melville meant that many choose dangerous occupations and make bad decisions. The point he is driving home is that no matter how careful we live, we must never forget death is all around us and can strike quickly. And our close encounters highlight the fact.
My point, friends, is to stay close to the One who took the sting of death away. The group Kansas once sang, “All we are is dust in the wind.”
“True ‘dat,” as the youngsters say.
Be it dust or feathers blowing in the wind, the meaning is the same. Life is brief, and much can happen in a few seconds. The hawk and the dove. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.