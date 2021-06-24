Words of Hope: The hawk and the dove

Still sitting on my tractor, I thought about what the Lord was showing me in that field. All of mankind are the doves and freedom from the hawk can be had through His Son. It only takes a moment.

I do not blame the hawk for hunting the dove, it is an innate function. You see, it also the nature of Death to come for us all. That is a certainty. But it takes spiritual eyes to stare down eternity and not be afraid. Where does this sight come from? Jesus Christ.

The Bible says that today is the day of salvation. Carpe diem then crossed my mind; seize the day. But I say carpe momentum, seize the moment. It may be all one has. Everyone has free will choosing to become a victim or victor over Death.

I mentioned that we are the doves. The world is the field, and we are passing through it. How long do we have to feed there? Only God knows. I urge you to watch and be ready, words spoken by Jesus.

Melville wrote in Moby Dick, “All men live enveloped in whale lines. All are born with halters round their neck; but it is only when caught in the swift, sudden turn of death, that mortals realize the silent, subtle, ever present perils of life.”