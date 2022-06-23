Words of Hope: The Lesson

I was exiting Walmart this morning, and I noticed someone familiar across the parking lot. I have known this man for at least 40 years. He was parked near me and as I rolled my buggy across the asphalt, I waved while approaching him. The sun was behind me, and he squinted trying to figure out who was calling his name.

His face lit up when he recognized me. I was already smiling. You see, he always had a kind word towards me, even when I wasn’t so law-abiding. He is one of those rare persons that see others for who they are rather than who they were. I always leave more encouraged when we talk.

Jim is quite a bit older than I am and he moves slower than he used to, but his faith pours out stronger than ever. It is contagious. He is the living embodiment of 2 Corinthians 4:17, “For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day.”

He said something to me before leaving that began one of those thought trains that continued rolling down the tracks. He said, “Mike, I am proud of you. We have a God of 2nd, 3rd and 77th chances.” What a wonderfully positive man.

I got in the car and sat for a minute as I watched Jim drive away. Putting the vehicle in drive, my mental train also began to roll. Do I see others as he does, in the present and not the past? How does the world see me? Are people more encouraged after talking to me? Dear Lord, help me see others as You see them.

I say it so often, but it bears repeating. How I live counts, especially as Christian. My life is a portrait of my true self with fresh paint strokes added daily. How others see me can lead them to Christ or push them away. Like Jim reminded me this morning, it is more than how I live; it is speaking life to all I meet.

As I drove by the flea market we simply call “Trade Day”, I noticed the droves of people milling around. I grew up with probably most of these people. For a moment I wondered how they see me; how they will remember me? Sinner or saint? Outlaw or preacher? Lost or saved? All of the above?

At the next red light, I thought, “What matters is how God sees me.”

Still, I pray others have forgotten the old man, but I know better. Good old human nature makes it hard to do this. Besides, do I really practice what I’m preaching here? I am a work in progress. Looking in the rearview mirror, I said to myself, “I will try harder.”

I realize some may call my encounter in the Wal Mart parking lot coincidental, but I call it a lesson prepared from God. Pulling in the driveway, it hit me. If others do not remember the way I was, they won’t know how far Jesus has brought this old sinner. It is my testimony.

This is what I learned today. Jesus is my Lord and Savior and I hope others see Him in me. But like my friend, I pray they can hear Him when I speak. Thanks Jim, for speaking life and encouragement. The lesson.

Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.