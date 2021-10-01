Words of Hope: The Muffler Truck

Many an old joke have begun, “A strange thing happened to me on my way to so and so”. I can relate. Recently, I was headed to lunch and observed a truck approaching me. It was leaving a cloud of smoke so thick it could have been used as a mosquito-killer. That is not the strange part.

The closer it got to me, I noticed that it had a big logo on the side of it that read, “The Muffler Specialists. Come see us for all your exhaust needs”.

I laughed at the irony of it all and continued my burger route. But the thought lingered, “I bet that isn’t too good for business”.

While waiting in line at a local drive-thru, the Lord impressed on me a teachable and preachable moment. What had I just witnessed?

You see, the advertisement did not fit the truck. It then hit me. How many declare a service, yet neglect to take care of their own problems? How many speak well to someone’s face, yet blow smoke at them behind their back? The questions and analogies began to pile up from the “muffler truck”.

Deep in thought, a horn blew behind me. I waved and mumbled an “I’m sorry,” quickly driving to the window. I paid for my order and drove over to a nearby park. A bigger lesson was on my mind.