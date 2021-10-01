Words of Hope: The Muffler Truck

Many an old joke have begun, “A strange thing happened to me on my way to so and so”. I can relate. Recently, I was headed to lunch and observed a truck approaching me. It was leaving a cloud of smoke so thick it could have been used as a mosquito-killer. That is not the strange part.
The closer it got to me, I noticed that it had a big logo on the side of it that read, “The Muffler Specialists. Come see us for all your exhaust needs”.
I laughed at the irony of it all and continued my burger route. But the thought lingered, “I bet that isn’t too good for business”.
While waiting in line at a local drive-thru, the Lord impressed on me a teachable and preachable moment. What had I just witnessed?
You see, the advertisement did not fit the truck. It then hit me. How many declare a service, yet neglect to take care of their own problems? How many speak well to someone’s face, yet blow smoke at them behind their back? The questions and analogies began to pile up from the “muffler truck”.
Deep in thought, a horn blew behind me. I waved and mumbled an “I’m sorry,” quickly driving to the window. I paid for my order and drove over to a nearby park. A bigger lesson was on my mind.
By declaring myself a Christian, I am a walking billboard for Christ. Like a boomerang, God aimed those original thoughts right back at me. Is the example of my life good for His business? What do people see when I approach them? Am I walking the walk or putting up a smokescreen for cover? The questions and analogies then began to pile up about me.
As I chewed on the burger, I thought about when I fail. I realize I get angry more than I should. I complain too much. Sometimes, the trials of life come through in frowns. Though I do not take part in the junk of my past, these are a sample of things that can damage my witnessing.
2 Corinthians 13:5 tells me to examine myself, whether I be in the faith and to prove my own self.
Finishing up the last of the fries, I crumpled up the bag and tossed it into the garbage can. A heavy thought popped up as I walked across the park grass. Many things are dragging the Christian church down these days. For the many members, presenting a false front is one of them.
How a follower of Jesus walks in the world is very important. In a song by Casting Crowns, there is this question: “What if the church on Sunday was still the church on Monday too”?
The Christian is to worship and live as best we can like Jesus every single day. I point fingers at no one in particular but myself. Each of us must examine ourselves. I did.
Heading to my truck, I passed a young couple. I smiled and said, “Jesus loves you both”. To my delight, they said, “Yes, He does”.
Listen, the church is not a building, it is us. The business is spreading the Good News. “Ask me about Jesus” is my logo as I travel through life. I hope it shows. The muffler truck. Think about it.