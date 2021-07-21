Words of Hope: The paper mill

As a teenager, I wondered how anyone could live near there, much less work there. When I found out they paid about three times what I was making, I suddenly thought, “Smell? What smell?”

It was more than that. Later I found out in a biology class that our nervous system progressively becomes less sensitive to an odor the longer is persists—I guess it works for sounds as well.

What was the Lord saying to me that morning? It was quite deep. You see, my life before Jesus was one where distractions led me away from the right path. If something interrupted my serenity, I either left disheartened or reacted rashly and lashed out in anger.

This is what I am getting at. The lesson was twofold. My life reflected separate outcomes before and after Jesus.

In my past, the sounds and smells of sin overpowered my will to resist. I became numb to the damage created by my actions. Before long, my heart and soul became less sensitive to the stimulus. I could not hear nor see what I was doing to myself and others, and I did not care.

After salvation, Philippians 4:7 changed my outlook.

“And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your (my) heart and mind through Christ Jesus.”