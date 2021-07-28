Words of Hope: The Price is Right

During Bible study this morning, my thoughts kind of wandered. Of all things, I was thinking about watching game shows with Mama some 50 years ago; it was mostly during the summer recess from school. It is strange how memories can lie dormant for decades, then stir and come to life. I did not realize how special those days were.
I remember “Let’s Make a Deal,” “Password” and others, but “The Price is Right” was the one Mama did not miss. Of course, Bob Barker was the face of the show, but I also remember the announcer calling out that unforgettable line, “So and so, come on down.”
I knew his name, Johnny Olson, but for the longest time, I never saw him. At some point, the cameras began to film him calling out the names of the contestants. I now had a face to match the voice. It was nothing like the one my brain had created.
Was my mind really wandering, though? I looked at the Bible beside me and something hit me. I know who wrote the Books of the Bible, but I have neither a face nor a voice to connect to the words. Whose voice do I hear when reading? What face do I ascribe to the writers and characters? Am I the only one who thinks about this? Am I crazy?
I laughed to myself while thinking, “How do I go from Bible study to game shows to the condition of my mental fitness?”
The Lord gave me the answer rather quickly. Like Johnny Olson, the important thing was not putting a face to his voice. What he said was the most relevant. You see, when he called someone to come on down, that was what really mattered.
As for reading the Bible, I have a mental picture of what I think the writers looked like. The same goes for the voice in my head as I read along. The accuracy of these physical traits is of no importance—it is the Word itself. What has been written guides, teaches and inspires.
This is the meat of what I am getting at. One can have the most beautiful or handsome face on earth, but what comes out of the mouth matters. Jesus once said, “Those things which proceed out of the mouth come forth from the heart; and they defile the man.”
Man is often swayed and fooled by physical appearance. So many men and women look the part, say the right things, but are not who they seem to be. Some church folk need to pay attention here. The Bible says, “Man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”
Trust me, all will stand before Lord one day. We will not be carrying a resume to give to Him. It will not matter how many times one went to church, although that is a good thing. This may ruffle some feathers, but it won’t matter which church one attended. Nor will it be by physical appearance. God will zoom in on one thing, the heart. There will be only one prerequisite. Is Jesus there?
So many believe there are many ways to Heaven through other religions or through “being a good person.” Believe as you will, the consequences are immense. There are many ways there, but only one way to enter.
Unlike the old game shows, it is not about looks or the voice. The heart will determine whether we win. Look deep inside yours. Is Jesus there? If so, the price is right.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.