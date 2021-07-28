Words of Hope: The Price is Right

As for reading the Bible, I have a mental picture of what I think the writers looked like. The same goes for the voice in my head as I read along. The accuracy of these physical traits is of no importance—it is the Word itself. What has been written guides, teaches and inspires.

This is the meat of what I am getting at. One can have the most beautiful or handsome face on earth, but what comes out of the mouth matters. Jesus once said, “Those things which proceed out of the mouth come forth from the heart; and they defile the man.”

Man is often swayed and fooled by physical appearance. So many men and women look the part, say the right things, but are not who they seem to be. Some church folk need to pay attention here. The Bible says, “Man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”

Trust me, all will stand before Lord one day. We will not be carrying a resume to give to Him. It will not matter how many times one went to church, although that is a good thing. This may ruffle some feathers, but it won’t matter which church one attended. Nor will it be by physical appearance. God will zoom in on one thing, the heart. There will be only one prerequisite. Is Jesus there?