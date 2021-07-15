Words of Hope: The Python Challenge

I say that to say this: God was not simply reminding me of where He brought me from, as great as that was, but He wanted me to pay better attention, to look for others struggling. While reading the arrest reports, many times the same people are apprehended over and over. It is sad.

You see, the python hunt awakened me to the fact that the “old serpent” appears to be winning. I also know we cannot be victorious on our own. As in my life, the permanent remedy over the devil is Jesus.

Unbelievers may chuckle at this statement, but there is more to this life than what we can see. I know what Christ did for me. I owe Him everything.

So, what else am I saying here? The Lord needs and uses the imperfect, those who are battle-tested and blood-bought, on the front lines. Yes, I am speaking of every Christian. We all have a story, and we all have a past. To put it bluntly, we all are called by God to help in our own unique way.

The Burmese Pythons have eaten almost everything that moves in the Everglades. Habitual sin, left unchecked in life, will most assuredly eat away family, friends and one’s future. And the longer sin rules, the further God drifts from the mind.