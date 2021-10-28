Words of Hope: The Red Tide

There is an old saying, “The best laid plans of mice and men often go astray.” I have found this to be so true. It was reinforced this past week through a vacation that was so meticulously scheduled and planned.
My wife and I were Gulf Coast bound, when unbeknownst to us, a “red tide” awaited our arrival. I had never seen one before and I hope to never see one again. Dead fish were washed up along the beach by the thousands. Between the stench and the flies, the shoreline was off-limits.
It was a downer, going to the beach and not being able to go to the beach. Honestly, I did grumble, mostly to myself. Why myself? I knew that griping would only worsen the situation. So, when the “best laid plan” fell apart, I really fought to keep a positive outlook. And as Robert Frost once wrote, “That made all the difference.”
I started counting the blessings. Some family members met us down there for a few days. We hadn’t seen them in a long time. And by staying in, we talked more, reliving old memories and discussing current events. Each morning we drank coffee and talked while watching the sun rise out of the ocean. It was nice.
This is what I am getting at. Though the beach was closed, the sun still came up. When a red tide floats in, or when something is taken away, life still goes on. My outlook on life depends on which perspective I choose to look at it from, the glass half-full or half-empty; one of hope or one of despair. Everyone chooses.
Paul tells us in Philippians 4:11, “I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.” At times this can be difficult.
I remember how the “old me” would have reacted. I used to think the universe was against me when things like this happened. It was all about me and those around me suffered. I was a walking, talking red tide. When I think about my life pre-Jesus, I cringe.
Fortunately, two verses later in Philippians 4:13, Paul gave me the answer to all of life’s unexpected turns. I discovered that, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” God allows things and He takes away, but there are reasons.
A preacher once gave this graphic analogy. He and his 2-year-old son were walking in the backyard one afternoon. A large dog had done his business there. To the small child, it looked like a candy bar. The child picked it up and was fixing to take a bite when the father slapped it out of his hand.
You may be thinking, what does this short story mean? Listen, the child is like we are at times. The boy did not understand why his father knocked it out of his hand. His dad knew. As time moved on, he would learn the reason.
There were moments when God slapped something out of my hand, and I didn’t understand why. The Father knew. Later on, I understood that it was for my own good.