Words of Hope: The Red Tide

There is an old saying, “The best laid plans of mice and men often go astray.” I have found this to be so true. It was reinforced this past week through a vacation that was so meticulously scheduled and planned.

My wife and I were Gulf Coast bound, when unbeknownst to us, a “red tide” awaited our arrival. I had never seen one before and I hope to never see one again. Dead fish were washed up along the beach by the thousands. Between the stench and the flies, the shoreline was off-limits.

It was a downer, going to the beach and not being able to go to the beach. Honestly, I did grumble, mostly to myself. Why myself? I knew that griping would only worsen the situation. So, when the “best laid plan” fell apart, I really fought to keep a positive outlook. And as Robert Frost once wrote, “That made all the difference.”

I started counting the blessings. Some family members met us down there for a few days. We hadn’t seen them in a long time. And by staying in, we talked more, reliving old memories and discussing current events. Each morning we drank coffee and talked while watching the sun rise out of the ocean. It was nice.