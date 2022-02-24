Words of Hope: The Ripple Effect

Last week, my co-worker and I took the company truck in to have the oil changed and serviced. Like many such garages, there is a waiting area for customers. We headed in that direction. Opening the door, I noticed there was only one older lady inside.
My partner and I sat in silence for a minute or two. While staring and scrolling on our phones, we hardly noticing the soft footsteps coming toward us. The lady came up to both of us and handed each of us a card that read, “Jesus Loves You.”
This began a heartwarming conversation about God. While the three of us were talking, a young girl in her 20’s came in and sat down across the room. I sensed she felt uncomfortable, but you know, sometimes it is good to be wrong.
Shortly, I saw them bringing the truck around and we decided to have prayer before leaving. Before beginning, the young lady stood up and walked over and joined in. The waiting room was echoing with prayers, and it makes me smile as I write this.
As we drove off, I thought about God’s timing. I thought about who that “chance” meeting was really for. It sure encouraged me and my co-worker. I thought about the young woman who joined us without hesitation. Was she having a bad day or going through a personal problem? Were the prayers meant for her?
How about the ladies at the desk in the next room? They had to hear. And I cannot forget the one who started it all by handing out those cards. Her name was Linda and she lived across the Alabama line. I thought about the ripple effect from that simple gesture.
Perhaps God put us together at that moment to encourage each other, to help each other in this often-difficult life. One may never know the results of a kind word or deed. God knows. It is not that hard to be nice, but it must start with an action. Thank you, Linda.
It wasn’t long before I was tested. A few days later, a friend I have not seen in 30 years sent a private message through Facebook. I was asleep, but my wife saw it and woke me up. He wanted to talk and asked me to call him. I wanted to roll over and go back to sleep. I didn’t.
I figured it must be important for him to reach out after that many years. Let me say that both of us were way out in the world in those days. So, I shook out the cobwebs and called him.
The conversation began like we were picking up on old times. I had the feeling he was struggling with the issue of getting his life straightened out though he never said it. But what he said next made me sit up straight.
He said, “You know, you were the last person on earth I expected to change, much less preach”.
Now, I did not think I was that bad. I paused for a moment not sure how to respond. He sensed uneasiness and said, “I didn’t mean that like it sounded. I apologize.”
If I were in a comic strip, an actual light bulb would have been shining over my head. I told him, “There is no need to apologize. In fact, that is actually a compliment.”
I went on, “If the Lord can do that for me, He can change anyone.”
We talked a bit longer about the past, the Lord and how Jesus can take anyone’s life and make it better. He never committed to changing, however. I told him to call me anytime and we said our good-byes.
I laid in bed thinking of my sordid past and then it hit me. That past can be a ripple effect too. If God can take someone, “The last person on earth who would change,” and use them, there is hope for everyone. I hope my friend gets his life right.
In the 23rd Psalm, it tells us that the Lord leads us beside the still waters. Perhaps His desire is for us to toss a positive pebble into the water occasionally. The ripple effect. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.