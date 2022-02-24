Words of Hope: The Ripple Effect

How about the ladies at the desk in the next room? They had to hear. And I cannot forget the one who started it all by handing out those cards. Her name was Linda and she lived across the Alabama line. I thought about the ripple effect from that simple gesture.

Perhaps God put us together at that moment to encourage each other, to help each other in this often-difficult life. One may never know the results of a kind word or deed. God knows. It is not that hard to be nice, but it must start with an action. Thank you, Linda.

It wasn’t long before I was tested. A few days later, a friend I have not seen in 30 years sent a private message through Facebook. I was asleep, but my wife saw it and woke me up. He wanted to talk and asked me to call him. I wanted to roll over and go back to sleep. I didn’t.

I figured it must be important for him to reach out after that many years. Let me say that both of us were way out in the world in those days. So, I shook out the cobwebs and called him.

The conversation began like we were picking up on old times. I had the feeling he was struggling with the issue of getting his life straightened out though he never said it. But what he said next made me sit up straight.