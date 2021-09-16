Words of Hope: The Starfish

Great men and women leave giant footprints in the sands of time. Their legacies speak of mighty contributions to thousands, even millions. I try not to entertain the thought of comparing my minor accomplishments to theirs.
Still, the thought passes through my mind sometimes that I could do more. God then reminds me of this simple jewel of wisdom: His desire is for me to do good, to do what I can for all I meet. My calling is unique, as is yours. The common theme is to live like Christ; the little things count.
Do not underestimate the “cup of water” that Jesus spoke of. Napoleon Hill once wrote, “If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.”
In 1 Peter, it is written that we are living stones. There is a whole sermon there, but what exactly does that mean? One thing is this. When Christians work collectively to make this a better world, one by one, a mighty structure is being built.
Together, our individual contributions to society can become great. Togetherness is the key here. It is fast becoming a rare commodity in this day and time. Jesus also said that a house divided cannot stand, but neither can a wall built of living stones.
What can be done? Do not let our differences swallow up our moral obligations in helping others. One does not have to look far to find someone in need or distress. So many need that hand to pull them up. The Lord places them in our paths for rescue.
I am reminded of an old story about starfish that is about two people. In the end, ask yourself, “Which one am I?”
Early one morning after a violent storm, an old man was walking down a deserted beach. At least, he thought it was. Far in the distance, he saw someone approaching. They were bending down and then lifting their hands in the air and doing a victory dance.
As he drew closer, he noticed it was a young woman. She was picking up stranded starfish and throwing them back into the ocean.
When they met, he asked her, “Young lady, why are you throwing starfish into the ocean?”
She replied, “The storm pushed them in. Before long, the sun will be up, and the tide is going out. If I don’t throw them in, they will die.”
He shook his head and laughed. He then said, “Young lady, do you not realize there are miles of beach and thousands of starfish? You cannot possibly make a difference.”
The young lady smiled politely and picked up another one right at his feet, tossing it into the sea. She looked him dead in the eyes and said, “It made a difference to that one.”
She raised her hands, shouted hallelujah and moved on.
What a beautiful example of how we should look at life. Life is an endless beach filled with many that are struggling. Can we help them all? No. Can we make a difference? Most definitely we can.