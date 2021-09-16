Words of Hope: The Starfish

Great men and women leave giant footprints in the sands of time. Their legacies speak of mighty contributions to thousands, even millions. I try not to entertain the thought of comparing my minor accomplishments to theirs.

Still, the thought passes through my mind sometimes that I could do more. God then reminds me of this simple jewel of wisdom: His desire is for me to do good, to do what I can for all I meet. My calling is unique, as is yours. The common theme is to live like Christ; the little things count.

Do not underestimate the “cup of water” that Jesus spoke of. Napoleon Hill once wrote, “If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.”

In 1 Peter, it is written that we are living stones. There is a whole sermon there, but what exactly does that mean? One thing is this. When Christians work collectively to make this a better world, one by one, a mighty structure is being built.

Together, our individual contributions to society can become great. Togetherness is the key here. It is fast becoming a rare commodity in this day and time. Jesus also said that a house divided cannot stand, but neither can a wall built of living stones.