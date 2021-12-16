Words of Hope: The Stolen Tree

As a much younger man, I took the same route to work for years and years. The job was in another town, and I usually had those 70’s tunes jamming away to pass the time. I was “looking out at the road rushing under my wheels,” as Jackson Browne once sang. But if something was changed or out of place, I noticed it.

I have a memory of one such change that has remained with me. Taking decades to unfold, I often wonder if anyone else had noticed. The moral of the story was quite powerful after all was said and done? Here’s what happened.

Like a thousand times before, I was driving by the old electrical transfer station that morning. I noticed three small spruce trees had been newly planted. In my mind I thought, “I guess they are trying to hide the eyesore.”

As the months dissolved into years, I noticed how beautiful and symmetrical they were growing. Indeed, they did soften the picture of all the metal and coils behind them. Then, early one December morning, something happened.

Someone had decided they were going save some money by harvesting one of them for their personal Christmas tree. It was the middle one. I could see the wood chips lying around the stump as I rode by. Funny, it makes me a bit angry now as I write this.