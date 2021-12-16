Words of Hope: The Stolen Tree

As a much younger man, I took the same route to work for years and years. The job was in another town, and I usually had those 70’s tunes jamming away to pass the time. I was “looking out at the road rushing under my wheels,” as Jackson Browne once sang. But if something was changed or out of place, I noticed it.
I have a memory of one such change that has remained with me. Taking decades to unfold, I often wonder if anyone else had noticed. The moral of the story was quite powerful after all was said and done? Here’s what happened.
Like a thousand times before, I was driving by the old electrical transfer station that morning. I noticed three small spruce trees had been newly planted. In my mind I thought, “I guess they are trying to hide the eyesore.”
As the months dissolved into years, I noticed how beautiful and symmetrical they were growing. Indeed, they did soften the picture of all the metal and coils behind them. Then, early one December morning, something happened.
Someone had decided they were going save some money by harvesting one of them for their personal Christmas tree. It was the middle one. I could see the wood chips lying around the stump as I rode by. Funny, it makes me a bit angry now as I write this.
Fast forward several months after the cutting. Out of the stump, two stems began to grow. My commute became a cheering session when I passed by. It took a few more years, but let me tell you, that tree prospered and caught up with the other two. I believe it was even more beautiful.
This is what I am getting at, life-lessons. I compared my past with those trees. Why didn’t the thief choose one of the other trees? Why did it seem the world was picking on me? In my mind, I was the stub surrounded by those who were normal. “Woe is me,” I loved to think.
There were times in my life when sickness hacked away at me. Finances chopped away and temptation whittled away at my soul. I felt like that stump in the darkest of times. I never imagined making it through my trials, much less growing from them. That was the cost of trying to figure it out by myself.
It took a long time and something special for me to realize I could overcome. It took Jesus to see that I could grow stronger than ever through the pains and struggles of life. With Him by my side, I grew mightily; yes, like the stump. I learned to never give up, come what may.
The story of the three trees did not end with the stump being born again. That tale is still writing itself. Driving by there now, there are no trees standing. So, what do I mean?
Listen, the barren field is also a lesson. The spruce trees are gone, but I remember. We are only here for a little while. Choose wisely in all things. The question is, what story will your life tell? The stolen tree. Think about it. May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.