Words of Hope: The whiskey man

This is the true story of a man whose birth and younger years fell during the mean years of the Great Depression. It was a time when hopelessness draped over families like a dark shroud, work was almost non-existent and many husbands and fathers just up and left, “looking for employment.” Not all, but some.
I never knew my paternal grandfather. He left. It was too much for my grandmother to handle, and their child was passed back and forth between relatives for years. The kinfolk didn’t have anything either, but they did what they could.
His upbringing was reminiscent of a line from Steinbeck’s Grapes of Wrath, “If you’re in trouble or hurt or need, go to poor people. They’re the only ones that’ll help, the only ones.”
It was hard with another mouth to feed. By the time my father was 12 years old, he was on his own. By scheming, stealing and struggling, he had earned a degree in survival techniques. He was bootlegging a couple of years later.
Daddy was pretty smart, however. Prohibition ended in 1933, and he had a plan. The surrounding counties and most of the state of Alabama were still “dry.” He somehow saved up $10, grabbed a burlap sack and hoboed a train to Mobile where he could buy liquor legally.
Even at 14, he had the wherewithal to give the engineer of the train a bottle. He rode back in the front of the train. Returning, he made a nice profit, and his course was set for the next 60 years.
There are many stories like this, and that is how the mystique of bootlegging and moonshine became romanticized. I do not condone what he did, benefitting off the weaknesses of others. It is the truth. Most remember him as “the whiskey man.”
Father’s Day is coming up and I hope some reading this are old enough to have known him. What may not be known is that Daddy gave his life to the Lord at the age of 83.
I officiated his funeral several years ago, and it was not an easy thing. Before the service, a group of older gentlemen were talking about the times they had. They were winking and laughing as I walked by. They did not know.
Daddy told me before he died, “I can’t change what I done son, but I can live as best I can from now on.”
I guess that is what the Bible talks about when it mentions killing the “old man.” He said it quite nicely in his own way.
Some can never shake the memories of the past, even Christians. God says he forgets our transgressions as far as the east is from the west, and Jesus confirmed this on the Cross. I made sure all there knew about his conversion before it was over.
I say all that to say this. He was rough around the edges as a father growing up and was not around a lot—that is putting it kindly. If you had a loving and caring father, get down on your knees and thank the Lord. If not, I want to end with a couple of thoughts.
The fifth commandment says, “Honor thy father and thy mother, that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee.”
How do we honor someone who may have been abusive, uncaring, or not even there? The first and most difficult thing is to forgive that parent. By doing that and praying for their soul, you are also honoring God.
Honor them by breaking that generational curse. It must end somewhere. Begin a generational blessing by being the parent you wished had raised you. Make others say, “Are you so and so’s kid? You’ve done well for yourself.”
Or maybe you have messed up as a parent. I did. Think about what the former whiskey man said, “I can’t change what I done, but I can live as best I can from now on.” Think about it. Happy Father’s Day in Heaven Daddy.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.