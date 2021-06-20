Words of Hope: The whiskey man

There are many stories like this, and that is how the mystique of bootlegging and moonshine became romanticized. I do not condone what he did, benefitting off the weaknesses of others. It is the truth. Most remember him as “the whiskey man.”

Father’s Day is coming up and I hope some reading this are old enough to have known him. What may not be known is that Daddy gave his life to the Lord at the age of 83.

I officiated his funeral several years ago, and it was not an easy thing. Before the service, a group of older gentlemen were talking about the times they had. They were winking and laughing as I walked by. They did not know.

Daddy told me before he died, “I can’t change what I done son, but I can live as best I can from now on.”

I guess that is what the Bible talks about when it mentions killing the “old man.” He said it quite nicely in his own way.

Some can never shake the memories of the past, even Christians. God says he forgets our transgressions as far as the east is from the west, and Jesus confirmed this on the Cross. I made sure all there knew about his conversion before it was over.