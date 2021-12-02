Words of Hope: The Wrong Side of the Tracks

It was truly a gift that I too took advantage of as the years passed. Amid some of the darkest times of my adult life I found my way to her house. I miss her. The little house is also gone, only a vacant lot remains today.

Yet even now, as I approach the Winter of my life, I sometimes find myself traveling there in my mind. Once more, my little head is in her lap and we’re gently swinging away. She is still making a difference. God only knows how many she has helped.

Now, I think of the One who is the true giver of peace. Jesus was born and raised in the poorest of conditions. He was raised in a small town considered by most to be on the “wrong side of the tracks.” Even the future disciple, Nathanael, once replied, “Can anything good come from Nazareth?”

Again, wealth and fame do not determine the right side of the tracks. The One born in a stable and raised by a carpenter changed the world. And dwell on this thought. Those He chose to carry on His work were fishermen, tradesmen and a hated tax collector. Jesus changed the world. Nathanael found out that something great could come from Nazareth.