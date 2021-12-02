Words of Hope: The Wrong Side of the Tracks

Things heard in childhood can often stick with one throughout life. One such comment I overheard still stands out in my memory. I was playing beside my grandmother’s porch that afternoon so long ago. Little pitchers have big ears.
The grownups were chatting away. They talked about what so-and-so had and what they did not have. The wish list began. Another laughed and said, “There’s not much chance of that, we come from the wrong side of the tracks.”
Too young at the time to fully understand the meaning, I hopped up in the swing with my grandmother after everyone had left and asked her what it meant. Silent for a minute, she then put two fingers to her lips and spit her snuff over the railing before answering.
She laid my head in her lap and told me something that also sticks with me to this day. She said, “Mike, it don’t matter what you got or how much of it. That ain’t what makes a person. They’s a world a difference between having money and being happy. Who’s to say which side of the tracks is the wrong one?”
That hit home for me. She had nothing, yet she was the most content person I knew. Friends and neighbors came from all around to sit and talk on that front porch. I never understood why until I was older. You see, when they left, whatever problems or gripes they had seemed to melt away.
It was truly a gift that I too took advantage of as the years passed. Amid some of the darkest times of my adult life I found my way to her house. I miss her. The little house is also gone, only a vacant lot remains today.
Yet even now, as I approach the Winter of my life, I sometimes find myself traveling there in my mind. Once more, my little head is in her lap and we’re gently swinging away. She is still making a difference. God only knows how many she has helped.
Now, I think of the One who is the true giver of peace. Jesus was born and raised in the poorest of conditions. He was raised in a small town considered by most to be on the “wrong side of the tracks.” Even the future disciple, Nathanael, once replied, “Can anything good come from Nazareth?”
Again, wealth and fame do not determine the right side of the tracks. The One born in a stable and raised by a carpenter changed the world. And dwell on this thought. Those He chose to carry on His work were fishermen, tradesmen and a hated tax collector. Jesus changed the world. Nathanael found out that something great could come from Nazareth.
This is what I am getting at. I could not control where I was born and what I had as a child. It took a long time for me to grasp this, and I was troubled for many years. I chased after the “almighty dollar” any way I could. It didn’t make me happy.
And after my grandmother died, my safe place disappeared. It took accepting Jesus in my heart to find true peace. Then it did not matter what I had or how much of it. “They’s a world of difference between having money and being happy.” Familiar words.
Jesus said it this way, “What profits a man if he gains the whole world, yet loses his soul?” Words I live by. I know that whatever side Christ is on is the right side. The wrong side of the tracks. Think about it.
May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.