Words of Hope: Walking By Faith

Dark times will come in each of our lives. I am experienced in times of trial and perhaps most of you reading this can relate. These low points in our lives are quite difficult to maneuver through, mainly because the will to continue is weakened and our sight is dimmed by the looming shadow of lost hope. So, what do we do?

Basically, there are two choices, take the easy way out by quitting or push through on faith. The Bible talks about walking through the valley of the shadow of death. Such is life. From birth to our last breath, we stroll through it with dangers all around us. The Word goes on to say that God is with the believers. That is the promise we can survive.

I remember the story of Florence Chadwick, a long-distance swimmer who competed about 70 years ago. Keep in mind, this was long before GPS or Apple watches to keep her on course or to know how close she was to her goal.

Florence decided to attempt the 26-mile swim between the California coastline and Catalina Island. In other words, she was swimming a marathon. And it wasn’t only the distance, or the ocean currents; there was also the danger of sharks.

Two boats flanked her on both sides the entire way. They were on the lookout for any sharks and were prepared to assist in case of injury or fatigue.

She was doing great for about 15 hours when suddenly, a thick fog rolled in. Florence couldn’t see but a few feet in front of her. The loss of sight affected her mentally and tore away at her confidence. She forewarned those in the boats that she may not make it.

But she continued for another hour before quitting. Dejectedly, she climbed into one of the boats and sat there with her head down. Not much later, the fog dissipated, and the shoreline was right there. Florence had been less than a mile from her target. That made it worse.

You see, her endurance was fine. When her vision had been clear, she cruised along. But the fog took away her sight and it crushed her spirit. It’s not a good place to find oneself.

That is the way it is for all of us. Foggy situations will roll in and out and sometimes it will be so thick that we cannot see. These are the times when 2 Corinthians 5:7 is truest.

“For we walk by faith, not by sight.”

One may wonder why I am telling the story of a quitter. No, the journey of Florence Chadwick does not end there. She tried the same swim once more a couple of months later. The fog rolled in again. Some may call it coincidence, but I call it being tested by God. He does have a tendency to do that.

This time, something was different. This time, she had a mental image of the shoreline in her mind, and she made it to Catalina Island. That young lady swam by faith, not by sight. Florence also went on to swim the English Chanel twice.

What am I saying here? No, life is not an endurance swim, but it is a marathon that gets foggy and takes detours through shadowy valleys. To go forward, faith is a must.

When I look back on my dark times, a smile of gratitude crosses my face. For I know it was only the Lord that led me through. Was it easy? No. Did I want to quit? Yes, many times.

What is the lesson for us all here? Like Florence, the Christian also has a mental image to keep pushing toward. That image is Jesus, and He will always be there. Walking by faith.

Think about it.

May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.