Words of Hope: What If?

I came across my old high school annual the other day. I began to browse through it, taking my time as I went. It was bittersweet, remembering clearly being that young and realizing how long ago that was. The face in the mirror now is old and grizzled. Such is life. It marches on relentlessly.

There are times I wonder, “What if?” I remember the movie, Mr. Destiny. The plot revolved around a man who was unsatisfied with his life. In high school, he had struck out in the last inning of the state championship baseball game.

He had always wondered what would have happened had he delivered in that moment. He got his wish and was transformed into another life that included a new job, new wife and new children. In the end, he discovered he really did not like himself in this scenario. He was brought full circle back to his old life, which he now had a greater appreciation for.

As I continued flipping through the pages, I took stock of my life. For most of my years, I am not quite sure that I ever was satisfied and happy. Oh, I was blessed in many ways, but something was always missing. Fast forward to today.