Words of Hope: What If?

I came across my old high school annual the other day. I began to browse through it, taking my time as I went. It was bittersweet, remembering clearly being that young and realizing how long ago that was. The face in the mirror now is old and grizzled. Such is life. It marches on relentlessly.
There are times I wonder, “What if?” I remember the movie, Mr. Destiny. The plot revolved around a man who was unsatisfied with his life. In high school, he had struck out in the last inning of the state championship baseball game.
He had always wondered what would have happened had he delivered in that moment. He got his wish and was transformed into another life that included a new job, new wife and new children. In the end, he discovered he really did not like himself in this scenario. He was brought full circle back to his old life, which he now had a greater appreciation for.
As I continued flipping through the pages, I took stock of my life. For most of my years, I am not quite sure that I ever was satisfied and happy. Oh, I was blessed in many ways, but something was always missing. Fast forward to today.
You know what? I am truly happy with my life now. As I turned another page in the annual, this realization hit me. Every decision I have made, good or bad, has led me to the place I am now. The Lord allowed me to choose many wrong roads along the way. But when I chose Jesus, that void was filled.
Talk about turning a page. Some nights, I wake up long before daylight and just look around. I peer over at my sleeping wife, plus the spoiled-rotten little dog between us, and then I look upwards and say to myself, “Thank you, Lord.” I could have had this all along.
Listen, any “What if?” I ever thought would have taken me on a different course. Life is lived moment by moment. Years ago, my life was one great mess. There is a song by Plumb that goes, “Standing on a road I didn’t plan, wondering how I got to where I am.”
Do I have regrets? I sure do, but there are no do-overs. One point to retain is this. Often, regret is where most “What ifs” begin. All of us have asked ourselves “What if?” at one time or another. Simply continue building a life from here on out and repair the past when possible.
As I closed the yearbook, I thought about all the youthful faces in there. If I could advise the younger generation today, it would be this. There will come many instances where decisions will straddle the fence of right and wrong. Stop and think.
Take a minute and give oneself a quick “What if?” quiz. This is what I mean. What if I go this way? What if I go that way? Examine the consequences. Present “what ifs” can prevent many future “past what ifs”. I hope that strange line makes sense. By the way, this goes for all ages.