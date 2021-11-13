Words of Hope: Working Hard at the Wrong Things

I am telling on myself today. While recently driving by the old school I once attended, a memory surfaced out of the blue. And as I dusted a half-century of cobwebs away, that day came back to me clearly. It was the first time I played hooky.

What I do not remember is why. School was not a burden to me, nor did I dislike going. Perhaps it was the eager willingness of an accomplice who will remain anonymous. Anyway, the plan of two 12-year-old delinquent minds came together. It seemed like a good idea at the time.

We slipped off into the woods before classes began and the “adventure” began. It was quite entertaining for an hour or so and then time slowed to a crawl.

We could not go home, that was for sure. We had to avoid being seen by other adults, especially the local police. And maybe the biggest flaw in our plan was leaving before lunch. We were hungry.

In the end, it was a real chore hiding out all day long. I never told my buddy, but I wish I had played hooky from playing hooky. Three o’clock couldn’t come fast enough. I learned that, sometimes, doing nothing can be hard work.