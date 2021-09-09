Words of Hope: You are that man

Recently, while strolling down a crowded sidewalk, I passed a motley group of men. I heard them before seeing them. They were laughing and using expletives that stung my soul. They were oblivious, or maybe uncaring, that there were women and children also in the mix. I simply shook my head and moved on.
Approaching my truck, the Lord pointed out a thought that still troubles me as I write this. I was reminded of my past and the rough crew I ran around with. How many times did others stop and shake their heads at us? God was saying, “Mike, you were one of those men.”
Stepping off the curb, I thought about King David and the sordid affair with Bathsheba and the subsequent murder of Uriah, her husband. He had put it out of his mind until God jogged his conscience through Nathan the prophet. David was reminded that “he was that man.” Great king, but lifelong consequences followed.
Even though it seems a lifetime ago, the repercussions of my former life have no choice but to tag along. Time does dull the memories from the “old man,” but I am sure I have offended many.
I have shaken hands and hugged thousands at the many churches I have spoken at. Also, I live in a small town. There is a good chance that some still entertain the image of who I was. That’s ok. I just continue to smile and walk like Jesus in my own imperfect way.
This is what I am getting at. It is natural. There is the saying about having only one chance to make a first impression. Those impressions are deeply embedded. I write this especially to the new Christians. Expect the doubters and those that may shake their heads. God knows the heart. Press forward.
As I opened the door and hopped in my truck, I sat back in the seat and prayed two prayers. One was for the Lord opening my eyes. The other was for those rowdy men, in hopes they would have a little talk with Jesus.
Listen, once saved, it does not stop there. Through my past experiences, as terrible as they were, there are opportunities to sincerely witness to those making similar mistakes. The Lord uses my flaws to point the flawed to Him.
I’m not saying I condone the language I heard, or any sin for that matter. The point is remembering how merciful God was to me. He expects it to be reciprocated.
Shakespeare once wrote, “The quality of mercy if not strained; it droppeth as the gentle rain from Heaven upon the place beneath.” Take special note of the last part. “It is twice blessed; it blesseth him that gives and him that takes.”
Through Jesus, I had a second chance to make a first impression. I cannot ever forget where He brought me from, however. That is where mercy for others begins.