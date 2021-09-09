Words of Hope: You are that man

This is what I am getting at. It is natural. There is the saying about having only one chance to make a first impression. Those impressions are deeply embedded. I write this especially to the new Christians. Expect the doubters and those that may shake their heads. God knows the heart. Press forward.

As I opened the door and hopped in my truck, I sat back in the seat and prayed two prayers. One was for the Lord opening my eyes. The other was for those rowdy men, in hopes they would have a little talk with Jesus.

Listen, once saved, it does not stop there. Through my past experiences, as terrible as they were, there are opportunities to sincerely witness to those making similar mistakes. The Lord uses my flaws to point the flawed to Him.

I’m not saying I condone the language I heard, or any sin for that matter. The point is remembering how merciful God was to me. He expects it to be reciprocated.

Shakespeare once wrote, “The quality of mercy if not strained; it droppeth as the gentle rain from Heaven upon the place beneath.” Take special note of the last part. “It is twice blessed; it blesseth him that gives and him that takes.”

Through Jesus, I had a second chance to make a first impression. I cannot ever forget where He brought me from, however. That is where mercy for others begins.